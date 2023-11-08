Sabres earn hard-fought point in OT loss to Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. – Owen Power described the general feeling in the Buffalo Sabres’ dressing room after a hard-fought contest with the Carolina Hurricanes ended as a 3-2 overtime loss.

“I mean, it’s nice we at least got a point but everyone in here wants to win every night,” Power said. “So, it’s tough to not come away with that extra point.”

The Sabres erased two deficits in regulation on the strength of goals from Alex Tuch and Rasmus Dahlin and received a 24-save performance from Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. They nearly won the game when Tuch sent a shot off the crossbar on the opening shift of overtime.

Instead, it was Martin Necas who buried the winner for Carolina on a tap-in opportunity at the edge of the blue paint to end what had been a contested game in a difficult road environment.

“We talked about it this morning, what a great atmosphere this is,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “Has a real playoff atmosphere feel, a lot of intensity, and I thought our guys responded very well to it to the point that there’s a bitter taste in their mouth. They know they can play better even.

“There’s plenty of good things and also plenty of things we can make adjustments on.”