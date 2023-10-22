Sabres send Savoie to Rochester on conditioning loan

News Feed

buffalo sabres vs new york islanders postgame report october 23 eric comrie makes 24 saves in win

Comrie makes 24 saves in season debut to lead Sabres to victory
buffalo sabres vs new york islanders at the horn recap october 21 2023 game highlights photo galleries

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Islanders 1
buffalo sabres new york islanders preview lineup eric comrie devon levi

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Islanders 
buffalo sabres vs new york islanders game night info how to watch players to watch

Game Night | Sabres vs. Islanders
buffalo sabres practice lineup devon levi zach benson injury updates 

Levi, Benson considered day to day with lower-body injuries
buffalo sabres what to expect on back in black and red night saturday october 21 goatheads third jerseys

What to expect on Back in Black and Red Night this Saturday
buffalo sabres calgary flames game recap october 19 2023 erik johnson tage thompson don granato

Johnson tallies first goal as a Sabre in loss to Calgary
buffalo sabres calgary flames recap highlights rasmus dahlin devon levi

At the Horn | Flames 4 - Sabres 3
buffalo sabres craig anderson to serve as hockey liaison kevyn adams 

Anderson to serve as hockey liaison for Sabres organization
buffalo sabres calgary flames game preview lineup devon levi mattias samuelsson

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flames
buffalo sabres practice report october 18 2023 tyson jost don granato penalty kill dylan cozens

Practice Report | Jost makes immediate impact in season debut 
buffalo sabres announce lawley insurance official parntner keybank center suite level

Sabres partner with Lawley Insurance as Official Insurance Broker
buffalo sabres tampa bay lightning recap highlights dylan cozens overtime goal

Cozens scores in OT to clinch Sabres' 1st win of new season
buffalo sabres vs tampa bay lightning game recap october 17 2023

At the Horn | Sabres open homestand with OT win over Lightning
buffalo sabres vs tampa bay lightning game preview october 17 2023 tyson jost peyton krebs don granato

Sabres vs. Lightning | 5 things to know before Tuesday's game
buffalo sabres practice report october 16 2023 don granato zach benson jeff skinner alex tuch tage thompson

Practice Report | Sabres finding their rhythm ahead of homestand
buffalo sabres sharpen up top headlines october 16 2023 homestand black and red jerseys

Sharpen Up | Sabres kick off 4-game homestand Tuesday vs. Lightning
buffalo sabres new york islanders game recap october 14 2023 

Benson tallies first NHL points as Sabres fall to Islanders 

Sabres send Savoie to Rochester on conditioning loan

The Amerks host Charlotte on Wednesday.

20231022 Savoie
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have loaned forward Matt Savoie to the Rochester Americans on a conditioning assignment, the team announced Sunday.

Savoie sustained an upper-body injury during the opening shift of Buffalo’s Prospects Challenge finale against Pittsburgh on Sept. 18. He started the regular season on injured reserve and has been practicing with the Sabres since Oct. 6.

Rochester’s next game is Wednesday at home against Charlotte.

Savoie previously joined the Amerks in May upon the conclusion of his junior season in the Western Hockey League. He played two games during Rochester’s Eastern Conference Final series against Hershey, an experience he carried forth into a productive summer.

“I thought that was such a great learning lesson being able to get my first taste of pro hockey and just see the speed, physicality they play at,” Savoie said in September.

Due to the transfer agreement between the NHL and the Canadian Hockey League, Savoie is only eligible to play in the AHL on a conditioning assignment or upon the conclusion of his junior season.

The 19-year-old came to training camp as a candidate to compete for an NHL roster spot. He played two strong games at the Prospects Challenge before his injury sidelined him for the remainder of the preseason.

“He, in my opinion, had an amazing summer,” Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said earlier this month. “You could see it. I mean, he was the best player on the ice at rookie camp before the injury in my opinion as well, and I told him that. So, he’ll start on the IR. We’ll see where things go after he gets healthy.”