Sabres send Savoie to Rochester on conditioning loan

The Buffalo Sabres have loaned forward Matt Savoie to the Rochester Americans on a conditioning assignment, the team announced Sunday.

Savoie sustained an upper-body injury during the opening shift of Buffalo’s Prospects Challenge finale against Pittsburgh on Sept. 18. He started the regular season on injured reserve and has been practicing with the Sabres since Oct. 6.

Rochester’s next game is Wednesday at home against Charlotte.

Savoie previously joined the Amerks in May upon the conclusion of his junior season in the Western Hockey League. He played two games during Rochester’s Eastern Conference Final series against Hershey, an experience he carried forth into a productive summer.

“I thought that was such a great learning lesson being able to get my first taste of pro hockey and just see the speed, physicality they play at,” Savoie said in September.

Due to the transfer agreement between the NHL and the Canadian Hockey League, Savoie is only eligible to play in the AHL on a conditioning assignment or upon the conclusion of his junior season.

The 19-year-old came to training camp as a candidate to compete for an NHL roster spot. He played two strong games at the Prospects Challenge before his injury sidelined him for the remainder of the preseason.

“He, in my opinion, had an amazing summer,” Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said earlier this month. “You could see it. I mean, he was the best player on the ice at rookie camp before the injury in my opinion as well, and I told him that. So, he’ll start on the IR. We’ll see where things go after he gets healthy.”