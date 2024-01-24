Sabres' comeback falls short in loss to Ducks

ANAHEIM – Kyle Okposo scored late to bring the Buffalo Sabres within a goal, but they were unable to overcome an early deficit in what ended as a 4-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

Jakob Silfverberg scored 5:51 into the contest to open the scoring for the Ducks, who extended their lead to 3-0 on goals scored 53 seconds apart by Sam Carrick and Silfverberg early in the second period.

Anaheim finished the middle period with a 19-6 edge in shots.

“It was probably the worst period we played all year, to be honest with you,” Okposo said. “It was awful. I mean, I don’t know. It was just not good enough. Just giving up chance after chance, on the wrong side of the puck. It was bad. We just put ourselves in too big of a hole. We battled in the third, but this league’s too good to be in a hole like that.”