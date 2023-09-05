News Feed

Sabres announce 2023-24 theme nights

Single game tickets on sale now

Theme Nights Web_Primary_Cover_2568x1444
By Buffalo Sabres
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have announced their theme night schedule for the 2023-24 season, kicking off with the home opener against the New York Rangers on Oct. 12.

Single game tickets are on sale now, so be sure to secure your seats for these events.

Below is the complete theme night schedule:

Home Opener

Thursday, Oct. 12 vs. New York Rangers (7 p.m.)

Get ready to party in the Plaza as the Sabres hit the Blue and Gold Carpet on their way into KeyBank Center. Greet your favorite players while enjoying music, activities and photo opportunities to kick off the regular season.

Back in Black and Red

Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. New York Islanders (7 p.m.)

Black and red is back - and better than ever. The Sabres will make their first of 15 appearances in their black and red third jerseys against the Islanders on Oct. 21. The experience will be sure to leave you feeling evil.

Hockey Halloween

Sunday, Oct. 29 vs. Colorado Avalanche (1 p.m.)

Looking for a scary good time? Put on your best costume and celebrate Halloween with the team after participating in a pregame trick-or-treat event.

Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Friday, Nov. 10 vs. Minnesota Wild (7 p.m.)

The Sabres will host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer game in partnership with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center as part of an NHL-wide initiative to raise money and awareness for cancer research.

Native American Heritage Night

Tuesday, Dec. 5 vs. Detroit Red Wings (7:30 p.m.)

The team is proud to partner with Seneca Resorts and Casinos for Native American Heritage Night when the Sabres welcome the Detroit Red Wings to KeyBank Center. The night will support Native American groups in Western New York while honoring their history in the area.

Winterfest

Tuesday, Dec. 19 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m.)

Thursday, Dec. 21 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, Dec. 27 vs. Boston Bruins (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (5 p.m.)

What's winter without Sabres hockey? Grab your gear and get ready to brave the elements for four straight games of fun and winter-themed activations.

Kids Takeover

Saturday, Jan. 20 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (12:30 p.m.)

The kids are taking over KeyBank Center on Jan. 20, taking on roles such as junior reporter and in-arena host. Stay tuned for more information on how to be a part of this special game day experience.

Sabretooth's Birthday

Saturday, Feb. 10 vs. St. Louis Blues (1 p.m.)

He's another year older! Join several area mascots in wishing Sabretooth a very happy birthday while participating in some of Sabretooth's favorite activities.

Military Appreciation Night

Thursday, Feb. 15 vs. Florida Panthers (7 p.m.)

The Sabres are proud to host their annual Military Appreciation Night versus the Florida Panthers. The night is dedicated to honoring both current and former members of our nation's armed forces and will feature tributes throughout the night.

Youth Hockey Day

Monday, Feb. 19 vs. Anaheim Ducks (12:30 p.m.)

Calling all youth hockey players and fans! Throw on your team's jersey and spend the day off watching the Sabres as they celebrate youth hockey around Western New York and Southern Ontario with special festivities.

Choose Love Night

Sunday, Feb. 25 vs. Carolina Hurricanes (6 p.m.)

Choose Love Night will put a spotlight on the Black community and local Black-owned businesses throughout Western New York.

Pride Night

Thursday, March 14 vs. New York Islanders (7:30 p.m.)

The Sabres will host the organization's fourth annual Pride Night on Thursday, March 14 when the New York Islanders visit KeyBank Center. The night aims to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and reinforce the Sabres' commitment to building an inclusive fanbase, making KeyBank Center a safe space for LGBTQIA+ fans and their allies.

Dyngus Day Celebration

Tuesday, April 2 vs. Washington Capitals (7 p.m.)

Join us as we keep the Dyngus Day celebrations going in the Dyngus Day capital of the world! The team will host the Washington Capitals while honoring Polish-American culture and traditions throughout the evening.

Fan Appreciation

Thursday, April 11 vs. Washington Capitals (7 p.m.)

The Sabres will host their annual Fan Appreciation Night to express gratitude for their fans. The night will feature fun activations, giveaways and photo opportunities for fans to enjoy.

Theme nights are subject to change. Further details on each night plus giveaways will be available at a later date.