Vincent Trocheck Named Winner of 2023-24 Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award

The New York Rangers announced today that forward Vincent Trocheck has been named the winner of the 2023-24 Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award, presented by Northwell.

The Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award is presented annually to the Ranger who, as chosen by the fans, "goes above and beyond the call of duty." The award, which has been given annually since the 1987-88 season, bears the name of devoted Blueshirt fan and New York City Police Detective Steven McDonald, who was shot and injured in the line of duty on July 12, 1986 and passed away on January 10, 2017.

Trocheck, 30, has recorded 25 goals and 50 assists for 75 points in 77 games for the Rangers this season, establishing career highs in assists and tying his career high in points. Among Blueshirts, the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native ranks second in points, third in assists and hits (167), and fourth in goals. In addition, Trocheck has a team-leading 58.5 faceoff win percentage that ranks fourth in the NHL.

The second-year Ranger has hit multiple milestones this season, including his 300thcareer assist (Jan. 23 at SJS), 500th career point (Mar. 2 at TOR), and 700th game (Mar. 9 vs. STL). Trocheck also represented New York at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto.

Below are the last five winners of the award: