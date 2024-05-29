Postgame Notes: Game Four at Panthers

240528POSTGAME
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers
  • Alexis Lafreniere scored his seventh goal of the playoffs, becoming the fifth player in franchise history with seven goals in a postseason before age 23, joining Alex Kovalev in 1994, Filip Chytil in 2022, Don Maloney in 1979 and Don Murdoch in 1979. Lafreniere has 13 points (7G-6A) in 14 playoff games. Five of his seven goals have come on the road.
  • Vincent Trocheck tallied the Rangers’ first goal of the game to give him eight in the playoffs, tied for the fifth most in the NHL. Trocheck has points in 11 of 14 playoff games.
  • Artemi Panarin collected two points (2A) to lift his season total (reg. season and playoffs) to 134 points (53G-81A).
  • Adam Fox notched his first multi-point game (2A) of the playoffs. With 33 career playoff assists, Fox has surpassed Brad Park and Ron Greschner for the second most assists among defensemen in New York history.

WATCH RECAP:

Recap: Rangers at Panthers 5.28.24

News Feed

Pregame Notes: Game Four at Panthers

Postgame Notes: Game Three at Panthers

Pregame Notes: Game Three at Panthers

Postgame Notes: Game Two vs. Panthers

Pregame Notes: Game Two vs. Panthers

Postgame Notes: Game One vs. Panthers

Pregame Notes: Game One vs. Panthers

Rangers Agree to Terms with Dylan Roobroeck

Postgame Notes: Game Six at Hurricanes

Pregame Notes: Game Six at Hurricanes

Jacob Trouba Wins 2023-24 Mark Messier Leadership Award

Postgame Notes: Game Five vs. Hurricanes

Pregame Notes: Game Five vs. Hurricanes

Postgame Notes: Game Four at Hurricanes

Pregame Notes: Game Four at Hurricanes

Postgame Notes: Game Three at Hurricanes

Pregame Notes: Game Three at Hurricanes

Postgame Notes: Game Two vs. Hurricanes