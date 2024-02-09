Versatile Vesey: Jimmy Vesey’s Impact as a Two-Way Player  

Like most young players entering the league, there was a learning curve and an adjustment period for Vesey. The bountiful production he was used to generating back in college was significantly harder to come by in the NHL.

As Vesey’s career progressed, he eventually made stops with the Sabres (2019-20), Toronto (2020-21), Vancouver (2020-21) and New Jersey (2021-22). Both with New Jersey and with the Rangers in 2022, Vesey earned roster spots off professional tryouts (PTOs), which is no easy feat to accomplish once, let alone twice.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is having made two teams on PTOs,” Vesey said. “Every year, there’s a lot of guys on PTOs. The success rate is not very high. You almost have to go in and do everything right for it to work out. It’s something I’m most proud of - just my resiliency, hard work and determination. It’s weighed on me a lot, but I’m happy I got out on the other side of things.”

Throughout those various stints, he gradually evolved his game as a player. Vesey integrated a defensive focus into his game and has also become a fixture on the Rangers’ penalty kill. And while his line is utilized most often in a forechecking role, he still finds his moments to flex the offensive prowess he naturally possesses.

“I know Jimmy’s background from when he left college,” Laviolette said. “I know the type of player that he was offensively. In my past teams, I’ve seen lots of players who are talented offensively, and who had accolades for offense, that are now some of the best defensive players. I’ve coached some of those players in the past. I think he’s a responsible player defensively that thinks the game well. I think he could move up the lineup if we needed him to; I know he did last year. There’s a value of what his line brings to the table. I do think that he’s a smart, talented offensive player who is good at defense as well.”

While it took some time and adjustments to bolster the defensive and hard-hitting side of his game, Vesey maintained his knack for showing up in the big moments and seizing the opportunity. Wednesday night was another example of that, and of the value a player like Vesey presents, especially as the regular season winds down and the magnitude of each remaining contest grows.

“He just keeps on getting better as a player,” teammate Chris Kreider said. “He continues getting more well-rounded and adding aspects to his game. He can really do anything that you ask of him - playing anywhere in the lineup, any role. He can play special teams, even strength, defend the lead, go out and score a big goal.

“He’s an integral part of our team that’s trying to win hockey games.”