Versatile Vesey: Jimmy Vesey’s Impact as a Two-Way Player  

Versatile Vesey.
A well-rounded player who is relied on in important defensive situations, while also flashing his offensive instincts in big moments, Jimmy Vesey has evolved as a key two-way forward for the Rangers.
Over his eight-year NHL career, the Rangers winger has come through with some clutch performances. It's been a staple throughout the entirety of his career, so much so that 27 of his 94 career goals have been game-deciding strikes.
Wednesday night’s stingy, heavyweight contest between the Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning was no different. Following a first period where just 10 total shots were exchanged between teams and the score remained 0-0, Vesey broke through early in the second period with the game’s opening strike.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound winger collected a pass from Barclay Goodrow, drove to the right faceoff circle and zipped a backhanded shot nearside and over the shoulder of Lightning netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy. After a second period tally from Rangers forward Jonny Brodzinski, Vesey would go on to ice an eventual 3-1 victory with an empty-net goal at 18:59 in the third period.
“It’s good to see them go in,” Vesey said postgame. “It can’t be the same guys [scoring] every night. I thought it was big for our line and Jonny’s line to get rewarded. Hopefully, that’s something we can build on and springboard into this second half [of the season.]"