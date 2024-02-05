Trocheck, Shesterkin and Laviolette Grateful for Memorable All-Star Weekend  

Vincent Trocheck, Igor Shesterkin and Peter Laviolette reflect on a special weekend shared with family, friends and friendly competition

LAVI TROCH IGOR
By Sasha Kandrach

Blueshirts, Bieber and lifelong bonds. 

The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend officially wrapped up on Saturday night with the Rangers front and center of the All-Star Game. Vincent Trocheck and Igor Shesterkin were crowned champions of the All-Star Game along with Team Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs and celebrity captain/pop singer Justin Bieber. Trocheck and Shesterkin were all smiles postgame as they discussed the special weekend, in which they topped Rangers Head Coach Peter Laviolette and Team Connor McDavid in the final to secure a share of a $1 million prize.“It’s so much fun,” Trocheck said, reflecting on the experience. “There’s so much skill on the ice at the same time and on both sides. I’m just trying to soak it all in.”

For Trocheck, who made his second career appearance at NHL All-Star Weekend, the opportunity was about creating special memories =with his extended family plus his wife Hillary, his five-year-old son Leo and his three-year- old daughter Lennon.

Throughout the entirety of the weekend, Leo shadowed his dad during everything from the introductory red carpet, to the initial media availabilities, to a family skate at Scotiabank Arena on Friday morning. At the All-Star game itself, Leo was front and center, cheering on his dad. 

“I haven’t been able to digest it all,” Trocheck said, “But I can’t put it into words how cool it is to be able to do that with him. He had so much fun. I’m just so happy and grateful that we were able to do that together.”

Like his dad, Leo is passionate about hockey and is dialed in to all the stars around the league. So getting to meet the world’s best in person is sure to leave a lasting impression on the youngster. 

“He met Wayne Gretzky, he got to meet Justin Bieber,” Trocheck said. “He ran up to Sidney Crosby in the lobby of the hotel yesterday and asked if he could get a picture. With these kinds of things, I think he gets it a little bit that it’s really cool, but I think he’ll look back when he’s older and he’s going to think it was the coolest thing ever.”

Like Trocheck, this also marked Shesterkin’s second All-Star appearance, and the Russian netminder relished in the festivities. 

On Friday night during the All-Star Skills Competition, Shesterkin was selected by New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal to go one-on-one in the Breakaway Competition, which included a one-minute shootout opportunity.  

On Barzal’s final shootout attempt, he attempted a between-the-legs move and popped a backhanded shot to the net, but Shesterkin stunned with a stacked pad save to deny him. 

On Saturday night in the All-Star Game, Shesterkin helped backstop Team Matthews to victory and made some showstopping saves in doing so. Shesterkin flashed the leather on former Ranger and current Anaheim Ducks forward Frank Vatrano. Later on, he denied fellow countryman and Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov in a shootout.

“Most importantly, I stopped Kucherov,” Shesterkin said with a grin. “Just to be here is special.”

While Laviolette and Team McDavid fell to Shesterkin and Trocheck in the championship game, the veteran coach enjoyed the experience of his fourth-ever All-Star Weekend. 

The player draft that determined the rosters for the four teams afforded Laviolette the opportunity to become more acquainted with some of the league’s top talents and to see their skill up close. 

“It’s just a time to enjoy things,” Laviolette said. “And then you get a chance to come here and coach different players. You get an opportunity to coach a guy like [Connor] McDavid, [Leon] Draisaitl or Connor Hellebuyck. It’s something I’ll always remember.”

Trocheck, Shesterkin and Laviolette traveled back to New York on Saturday night following the game – where Trocheck confirmed many chirps would be exchanged between the victors and their coach. And with that, it’s back to reality and back to work.

