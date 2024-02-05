Trocheck, Shesterkin and Laviolette Grateful for Memorable All-Star Weekend  

Blueshirts, Bieber and lifelong bonds.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend officially wrapped up on Saturday night with the Rangers front and center of the All-Star Game. Vincent Trocheck and Igor Shesterkin were crowned champions of the All-Star Game along with Team Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs and celebrity captain/pop singer Justin Bieber. Trocheck and Shesterkin were all smiles postgame as they discussed the special weekend, in which they topped Rangers Head Coach Peter Laviolette and Team Connor McDavid in the final to secure a share of a $1 million prize.“It’s so much fun,” Trocheck said, reflecting on the experience. “There’s so much skill on the ice at the same time and on both sides. I’m just trying to soak it all in.”

For Trocheck, who made his second career appearance at NHL All-Star Weekend, the opportunity was about creating special memories =with his extended family plus his wife Hillary, his five-year-old son Leo and his three-year- old daughter Lennon.

Throughout the entirety of the weekend, Leo shadowed his dad during everything from the introductory red carpet, to the initial media availabilities, to a family skate at Scotiabank Arena on Friday morning. At the All-Star game itself, Leo was front and center, cheering on his dad.

“I haven’t been able to digest it all,” Trocheck said, “But I can’t put it into words how cool it is to be able to do that with him. He had so much fun. I’m just so happy and grateful that we were able to do that together.”