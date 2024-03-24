The Story Behind Wennberg’s Unique White Stick

The product that Wennberg proudly clasps certainly stands out, especially when contrasted against the Rangers’ home combination of blue jerseys and red pants. The glossy pearl stick features subtle chrome-colored details and is polished with a complementary white tape job. And during scrums for loose pucks that take place around the netfront – where Wennberg frequents – the white contrivance vividly beams in contrast to its muted charcoal-shaded counterparts.

“There’s no bigger secret than I just really like the look and feel,” Wennberg said. “I like solid colors. If I have a black stick, I go with black tape. If I have a white stick, I go with white tape. I really like the look of white tape, so I’ve been leaning towards that. At the end of the day, there’s been a little bit more success for me having the white stick, so I always tend to go back to it.”

While the white twig is new to the New York scene, it’s been a staple of Wennberg’s toolkit since his childhood. During his early hockey days back in Sweden, he was drawn to the white stick and used it for various stints. Over the course of his career, he began to use the white stick more regularly with a previous CCM model. But eventually he reached a dilemma when that particular stick was no longer available.

“They discontinued that one, or maybe it was just discontinued for me,” Wennberg said with a laugh. “Because all of a sudden, I saw two other guys [including Tampa Bay’s Mikhail Sergachev] still having it. I ended up going to Warrior and tried their stick for a bit. Then, I’ve been jumping around. But Bauer just came out and they made this stick for a junior guy this year and they asked me if I wanted to try it out. And I said, ‘Yeah why not?’”

Since last November, Wennberg has consistently been utilizing the all-white Bauer Proto R stick.

The stick, constructed from boron fiber, was named the lightest mid-kick stick of the company’s line and has been coined as the “most deceptive stick in the game,” as stated by Bauer. According to Gear Geek, 53 total NHLers are currently using this particular stick this season, but Wennberg elected to customize his stick to the all-white version. He believes the unique color choice could add another layer of deception to his game due to the stick’s ability to blend in with the ice.