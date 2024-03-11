Roslovic and Ruhwedel Ready to ‘Cherish’ Opportunity with Rangers 

Touched down in New York and ready for Broadway.

Following the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, the Rangers’ newest acquisitions - forward Jack Roslovic and defenseman Chad Ruhwedel - arrived and are getting acclimated to their new club. While it’s been a whirlwind past few days, the duo is enthused about the opportunity. They, along with Alex Wennberg, have rounded out the Rangers’ roster as the team looks to embark on the regular season stretch run.

“We filled some spaces that we needed filled,” Rangers Head Coach Peter Laviolette said. “With both forwards, they both have played center. Roslovic has played mostly the wing, but knowing his past, he has played center so it’s always good to have center depth inside your lineup. Picking up another defenseman is a real positive as well.”

Roslovic was acquired on Friday from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The 27-year-old right shot is known for his versatility, speed, playmaking and quick release.

“I’ve always liked the way he plays the game,” Laviolette said. “He brings speed, the puck is on his stick, he has a good shot. He’s a guy who consistently over the last three or four years has put up 45-47 points. He comes in and gives us another piece to add to the forward group. I like his speed and the fact that he plays right wing and has played some center - it brings a good balance of what he brings to the table.”