Rod Gilbert – The First Ranger to Have His Number Retired

3. The G-A-G Line
Gilbert, center Jean Ratelle, and left wing Vic Hadfield, made their NHL debuts with the Rangers in the early 1960s, but it wasn’t until the 1967-68 season that the three players were used together as a line with the Blueshirts. Gilbert and Ratelle had played together as kids growing up in Quebec (they were scouted and signed by Rangers scout Yvon Prud’homme), and their games complemented each other perfectly. With the addition of Hadfield, each player’s game reached new heights in the late 1960s and early 1970s, and the trio became known as the ‘G-A-G Line’ (short for Goal-A-Game Line).
The line reached its apex during the 1971-72 season. During that campaign, each player scored at least 40 goals, becoming the first line in NHL history to have all three players register 40 or more goals in the same season. Ratelle, despite missing the final month of the regular season after suffering a broken ankle, set the Rangers’ single-season record for points with 109, while Hadfield became the first player in franchise history to score 50 goals in a season.
Gilbert, meanwhile, was named to the NHL’s First All-Star Team at right wing, as he established career-highs with 43 goals, 97 points, and a plus-50 plus/minus rating. In addition, the success of the ‘G-A-G Line’ helped the team have a successful season, as the Rangers advanced to the 1972 Stanley Cup Final.