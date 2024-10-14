Rod Gilbert – The First Ranger to Have His Number Retired

Rod Gilbert was the first to accomplish many feats over his illustrious career with the Rangers. “Mr. Ranger” was the first player to tally 1,000 points with the franchise, as well as score 400 goals in a Blueshirts uniform.

And on this day 45 years ago – October 14, 1979 – Gilbert was the first Rangers player to have his jersey number retired by the organization, as his famous No. 7 was immortalized in the rafters of Madison Square Garden.

The following is a look back at Rod’s tenure with the Rangers and the special impact he made on the city and franchise he loved so dearly. Here are seven reasons why No. 7 was the first jersey number retired in Blueshirts history.