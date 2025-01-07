Rangers vs. Stars: Pregame Notes

HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER NIGHT

The New York Rangers will hold Hockey Fights Cancer (HFC) Night, presented by Northwell, on January 7 against the Dallas Stars at Madison Square Garden. ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ is an NHL initiative that unites the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families.

The Rangers partner with the Garden of Dreams Foundation (GDF) and Northwell to inspire hope and courage for those who are living with, going through, and moving past cancer, along with recognition for their caregivers/support system.

To enhance the evening, the Rangers will be hosting and providing special experiences for children and families impacted by cancer. Fans will have the opportunity to pick up a “I Fight For” placard throughout the Madison Square Garden concourses in which they can write on the card someone who has been impacted by cancer. In addition, HFC pins will be worn by the Rangers coaching staff and MSG Network personalities.

ADAM’S APPLES

Adam Fox has four assists in his last five games and 29 assists on the season, the fifth most among NHL defensemen.

With his latest point, Fox became the first defenseman in franchise history to start his career with six consecutive 30-point seasons.

He has logged over 25 minutes of ice time in six of his last nine games and 24:00+ in 14 of his last 17 contests, including a single-game, season-high 27:34 on Jan. 4 at Washington.

Fox has 59 multi-assist games since his debut season in 2019-20, the fourth most among defenseman over that span. In that time frame, he ranks third among defensemen in the NHL in assists (284) and fifth in points (338).

Fox is seven points away from tying Harry Howell for fifth place on the franchise’s all-time points list among defensemen.

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has a team-leading 16 goals and 40 points while having points in three of his last five games (1G-2A) and 10 of his last 15 games (4G-10A).

He has at least one point in 26 of 37 games this year and dating back to last season, he has points in 93 of 119 games. The only NHL players who have tallied a point in more games over the span are Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon (101) and Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov (97).

Panarin is the franchise’s all-time leader in points per game (1.29) and assists per game (0.87).

With his latest multi-point game (143rd), Panarin moved past Ron Greschner and into a tie with Mika Zibanejad for the eighth most in franchise history.

Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, Panarin has the fourth most assists (540) and fifth most points in the NHL (821).

TROCHECK IN THE CIRCLE

Vincent Trocheck has 12 points (5G-7A) in his last 15 games and six points in his last eight games (3G-3A).

Trocheck ranks third in the NHL among players with 400 or more faceoffs with a 60.2 FOW% and ranks third in the NHL in faceoffs won (456) this season.

Trocheck has won 223 of 365 faceoffs he has taken over the last 17 games (61.1%); he ranks first in the NHL in faceoffs win over the span (since Nov. 30).

Trocheck ranks sixth among NHL forwards in average ice time (21:32). He is the only NHL forward averaging at least 16:00 of even strength ice time, 3:00 of PP ice time, and 2:00 of SH ice time per game this season.

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider, with 115 career power play goals, sits one power play goal away from tying Camille Henry for the most in franchise history. He has points in a season-long three games and four of his last six games (3G-1A).

He ranks second on the Rangers with 13 goals this season, with four of his 13 goals being game-winning tallies. His career total of 48 GWGs are the second most in Rangers history behind Rod Gilbert’s 52.

Kreider has 100 regular season goals on tips/deflections in his NHL career (92 tipped, 8 deflected). No NHL player has more since Kreider’s first NHL regular season game in 2012-13 (Pavelski is second - 96).

Kreider has 41 career multi-goal games, one shy of tying Camille Henry (42 GP) for the sixth most in Rangers history.

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 11 shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL. His 11 career shorthanded goals are tied with Walt Tkaczuk and Mika Zibanejad for fifth place on the franchise’s all-time list. In that same span, his 57 power play goals rank for third in the NHL.

MIKA’S MISSION

Mika Zibanejad has points in three-straight games (2G-1A) and has recently notched career milestones.

On Sunday afternoon in Chicago, Zibanejad tallied his 400th career assist, becoming the third active Swedish player to reach the mark (Others: E. Karlsson and V. Hedman)

On his goal on January 2 against Boston, he recorded his 700th career point, becoming the 15th Swedish player in NHL history with 700 career points and just the third active (Erik Karlsson and Victor Hedman).

When he scores a goal this year, the Rangers are 7-1-0.

Since Zibanejad joined the Rangers in 2016-17, he ranks sixth in the NHL in power play goals with 103 which is also the sixth most in Rangers history.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle has established a career-high of 24 points (11G-13A) and on New York ranks third in goals, tied for third in points, first in plus/minus (11), and tied for fourth in assists (13).

His team-leading 148 hits rank fourth in the NHL.

Cuylle required the fewest games (23 GP) to 20 points in a season by a Rangers player under the age of 23 since Alex Kovalev (20 GP in 1995-96).