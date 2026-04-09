Rangers vs. Sabres: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT – The New York Rangers celebrated Fan Appreciation Night as they closed out their home-stretch of games at The Garden for the season. To cap off the evening, the Rangers honored their fans with the traditional Blueshirts Off Our Backs, presented by Benjamin Moore.

POWER PLAYERS – The Rangers have scored a power play goal in three-straight games (5 PPG) and registered two power play goals for the 11th time this season, tied for the sixth-most in the NHL. Since Feb. 28, New York’s 20 power play goals lead the league and their 33.3 power play percentage is tied for the league lead.

POINT STREAKERS – Five different Rangers skaters extended their point streaks: Adam Fox - 8 GP (4G-11A), Mika Zibanejad - 5 GP (1G-6A), J.T. Miller - 3 GP (1G-3A), Alexis Lafreniere - 2 GP (2G-1A), Vincent Trocheck - 2 GP (1G-2A)

Adam Fox extended his point streak to eight-straight games (4G-11A), tied for the second-longest active streak in the league. His three-game multi-point streak (2G-5A) is tied for the longest active streak in the NHL and is tied for the longest of his career.

Alexis Lafreniere notched his third multi-goal game of the season and eighth since 2022-23, the fourth-most on the Rangers in that span. He ranks second on the Rangers this season in goals (24) and third in points (55).