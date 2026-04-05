Rangers vs. Capitals: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad has recorded a point in three-straight games (1G-2A). He leads the Rangers this season in goals (33), power play goals (15) and points (72), and was named the winner of the 2025-26 Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award on Mar. 31. He has notched his sixth 70-point season as a Ranger, surpassing Mark Messier and Artemi Panarin for the fifth-most 70-point seasons in franchise history.

He is one of four skaters in the NHL this season with 30+ goals, 30+ assists and 15+ power play goals. Since Jan. 2, his 21 goals are tied for the third-most among all NHL skaters, and his 15 power play goals this season are tied for sixth in the league. Among all Rangers skaters in franchise history, his 283 goals rank fourth and his 661 points rank seventh.

Among all Swedish players in NHL history, his 135 career power play goals are tied for third and sits three power play goals away from tying Daniel Sedin for second (138). His 347 career goals rank seventh among all Swedish players in NHL history and this season, he became the 22nd Swedish player in NHL history to have skated in 1,000 career games.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox has registered at least one point in six-straight games (2G-8A), tied for the third-longest active streak in the league. On Apr. 4, he collected his 15th multi-point game of the season and his 105th as a Ranger, tying James Patrick for the third-most multi-point games among Rangers defensemen in franchise history.

This season, he leads the Blueshirts in assists (40) and takeaways (35), and ranks sixth in points (47). Since Mar. 5, his 16 assists are tied for fourth in the league and among NHL blueliners, his 19 points (2G-16A) rank second in that span.

Among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, Fox ranks second in takeaways (383), fourth in assists (346) and points (416), fifth in blocked shots (750) and tied for seventh in goals (70).

Fox is raising money toward the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimatel prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $28,081 (7G-40A) to the cause.

GABE GETTING IT DONE

Gabe Perreault recorded his first career hat trick on Apr. 4, becoming the fourth Rangers rookie in the last 30 years to score a hat trick and one of five NHL rookies this season to have recorded one. His three multi-goal games this season are tied for the second-most games among all NHL rookies.

He has tallied 17 points (7G-10A) over his last 18 games. In that span, he leads all NHL rookies in points (17), ranks second in assists (10) and is tied for the lead in goals (7). Among all rookie forwards this season, his average time on ice of 16:01 ranks sixth.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has helped the Rangers earn a win in two of his last three games and has helped them earn points in 14 of his last 20 decisions (11-6-3). He has allowed two or fewer goals in 25 games this season, tied for the ninth-most games among all NHL goaltenders, and in 166 career games as a Ranger, the seventh-most in franchise history. He ranks ninth in team history with 90 games allowing one or fewer goals.

Among all goaltenders this season with 45 or more starts, his .912 save percentage is tied for the league lead and his 2.53 goals against average is the fourth-lowest.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goaltenders with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin leads the league in save percentage (.916), ranks third in shutouts (20), fourth in wins (160) and has the fifth-lowest goals against average (2.51). In that span, he ranks second among all NHL goaltenders with 79 games allowing one or fewer goals.

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has tallied at least one point in four of his last six games (2G-4A). This season, he ranks third on the Rangers in faceoff wins (501), fourth in hits (118) and fifth in goals (16), assists (32) and points (48). On Apr. 2, he was named the winner of the Rod Gilbert “Mr. Ranger” Award, given to the Rangers player “who best honors Rod’s legacy by exemplifying leadership qualities both on and off the ice, and making a significant humanitarian contribution to his community.”

Among all NHL skaters with at least 500 faceoffs this season, his 61.2 faceoff percentage ranks third in the league. Since the start of the 2024–25 season, he ranks fourth among all NHL players with 1,000 or more faceoffs in faceoff percentage (59.5).

LAFF LIGHTS UP

Alexis Lafreniere has recorded five points (2G-3A) over his last six games. He leads the Rangers this season with five game-winning goals, ranks second in goals (22) and power play goals (8), and third in points (52).

Since 2022-23, his 16 game-winning goals are tied for the lead among all New York skaters.

This season, his six three-point games are tied for the most among all Rangers skaters and his 15 multi-point games rank third. Since 2021-22, his 52 multi-point games and nine three-point games both rank sixth among all Rangers skaters.

VLAD ATTACK

Vladislav Gavrikov has notched an assist in back-to-back games and has tallied a career-high 14 goals this season, the third-most goals by a Rangers defenseman in his first season with New York. Among all NHL blueliners, he is tied for 10th in goals this season and since Feb. 28, is tied for fourth in goals (5).

He leads the Rangers with an average time on ice of 23:46 and among New York defensemen, he ranks first in goals and second in assists (19) and points (33).

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck leads the Rangers this season in faceoff wins (584), ranks second in hits (181), fourth in points (50) and assists (35), and ranks sixth in goals (15). His two shorthanded goals this season are tied for the most on New York and his nine shorthanded goals as a Ranger rank 11th in franchise history.

Among Rangers skaters in franchise history with 500 or more faceoffs taken, his 57.9 faceoff percentage ranks second. Since 2024–25, Trocheck ranks fourth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.3) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, he ranks seventh in the NHL with 1,494 overall faceoff wins.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle scored his 50th career goal and notched his 100th career point on Apr. 2. He leads the Rangers in hits (274) and ranks fourth in goals (17) and power play goals (4). The Rangers’ record this season when Cuylle scores a goal is 11-4-0.

His 274 hits this season rank fourth in the league, and his 575 hits since 2024–25 rank third. He is the only player in the league this season with 270+ hits and 60+ blocked shots.