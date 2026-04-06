Rangers vs. Capitals: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

HAT TRICKIN’ – The Rangers have notched a hat trick in two consecutive games (Will Cuylle and Gabe Perreault) for the first time since Dec. 29 & Dec. 31, 2016 (Matt Puempel and Chris Kreider), and the first time in consecutive days since Nov. 20 & Nov. 21, 1982 (Mike Rogers and Mark Pavelich).

SCORING HIGH – The Blueshirts scored eight goals in a game for the first time this season and notched five goals in a period, tied for the most goals scored in a period by the team this season. Since Mar. 2, New York has scored 73 goals, the second-most in the NHL.

POWER PLAYERS – The Rangers registered two power play goals in a game for the 10th time this season and have scored a power play goal in 14 of their last 20 games (18 PPG). In that span, their 18 power play goals are tied for the most in the NHL and their 31.6 power play percentage ranks third.

POINT STREAKERS – Seven different Rangers skaters extended their point streaks tonight: Adam Fox - 7 GP (3G-10A), Mika Zibanejad - 4 GP (1G-5A), Vladislav Gavrikov - 3 GP (3A), Jonny Brodzinski - 3 GP (3A), J.T. Miller - 2 GP (1G-2A), Jaroslav Chmelar - 2 GP (1G-1A) and Adam Sykora - 2 GP (1G-1A).

Will Cuylle notched his first career hat trick and became the fifth Rangers skater to record one this season. He notched his second-consecutive 20-goal season and ranks third on the Rangers this season in goals (20). His three multi-goal games this season are tied for the third-most on the Rangers.

Adam Fox extended his point streak to seven-straight games (3G-10A), tied for the second-longest active streak in the NHL, and has recorded five multi-point games in that span, the most in the NHL. He notched his 23rd career three-point game as a Ranger, surpassing Reijo Ruotsalainen for the fifth-most three-point games among all defensemen in franchise history. Scoring his eighth goal of the season, he surpassed Dave Maloney for the seventh-most goals by a defenseman in team history (71).

Mika Zibanejad notched his fifth 40-assist season in a row and sixth as a Ranger, tied for the fifth-most in franchise history. He collected his 15th career three-assist game as a Ranger, surpassing Wayne Gretzky and tying Adam Fox for the seventh most in franchise history. This season, his 33 power play points lead the Rangers and are tied for the seventh-most in the NHL.

Vladislav Gavrikov notched his 34th point of the season with an assist on Cuylle’s second goal, establishing a career high. His three-game assist streak (3A) is tied for the fourth-longest active assist streak among all NHL defensemen.

Tye Kartye skated in his 200th career NHL game.