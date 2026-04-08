Rangers vs. Sabres: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad notched his fifth consecutive 40-assist season and his sixth as a Ranger, tied for the fifth-most in franchise history. On Apr. 5, he became the sixth Rangers skater to register five-straight 40-assist seasons. He has also notched his sixth 70-point season with New York, surpassing Mark Messier and Artemi Panarin for the fifth-most 70-point seasons in franchise history.

He has recorded a point in four-straight games (1G-5A) and registered his 15th career three-assist game as a Ranger on Apr. 5, surpassing Wayne Gretzky and Adam Fox for the seventh-most in franchise history. He leads the Rangers this season in goals (33), power play goals (15) and points (75), and was named the winner of the 2025-26 Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award on Mar. 31.

He is one of three skaters in the NHL this season with 30+ goals, 40+ assists and 15+ power play goals. Since Jan. 2, his 21 goals are tied for the fifth-most among all NHL skaters. His 15 power play goals this season are tied for sixth in the league and his 33 power play points are tied for seventh. Among all Rangers skaters in franchise history, his 283 goals rank fourth and his 664 points rank seventh.

Among all Swedish players in NHL history, his 135 career power play goals are tied for third and sits three power play goals away from tying Daniel Sedin for second (138). His 347 career goals rank seventh among all Swedish players in NHL history and this season, he became the 22nd Swedish player in NHL history to have skated in 1,000 career games.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox has registered at least one point in seven-straight games (3G-10A), tied for the third-longest active streak in the league, and has recorded five multi-point games in that span, tied for the most in the NHL. This season, he leads the Blueshirts in assists (40) and takeaways (35), and ranks sixth in points (47). Since Mar. 5, his 18 assists are tied for third in the league and among NHL blueliners, his 22 points (4G-18A) rank second in that span.

On Apr. 5, he notched his 23rd career three-point game as a Ranger, surpassing Reijo Ruotsalainen for the fifth-most three-point games among all defensemen in franchise history. With his third three-point game of the season, he collected his 106th career multi-point game with New York, surpassing James Patrick for the third-most games among Rangers blueliners in franchise history, and tied Patrick and Mika Zibanejad for the ninth-most multi-assist games in franchise history (75).

Among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, Fox ranks second in takeaways (383), fourth in assists (346) and points (416), and fifth in blocked shots (750). On Apr. 5, he scored his eighth goal of the season and 71st as a Ranger, surpassing Dave Maloney for the seventh-most goals by a defenseman in team history.

Fox is raising money toward the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $30,150 (8G-42A) to the cause.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle notched his first career hat trick on Apr. 5 and became the fifth Rangers skater to record one this season. He has collected his second consecutive 20-goal season and ranks third on the Rangers this season in goals (20). He leads the Rangers in hits (278), ranks third in goals (20) and is tied for fourth in power play goals (4). The Rangers’ record this season when Cuylle has recorded a multi-point game is 6-0-0.

His 278 hits this season rank fourth in the league, and his 579 hits since 2024–25 rank third. He is the only player in the league this season with 270+ hits and 60+ blocked shots.

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has tallied at least one point in back-to-back games (1G-2A) and in five of his last seven games (3G-5A). This season, he ranks third on the Rangers in faceoff wins (514), fourth in hits (119), and fifth in goals (17) and assists (33).

Among all NHL skaters with at least 500 faceoffs this season, his 61.5 faceoff percentage ranks second in the league. Since the start of the 2024–25 season, he ranks third among all NHL players with 1,000 or more faceoffs in faceoff percentage (59.7).

On Apr. 2, he was named the winner of the Rod Gilbert “Mr. Ranger” Award, given to the Rangers player “who best honors Rod’s legacy by exemplifying leadership qualities both on and off the ice, and making a significant humanitarian contribution to his community.”

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has helped the Rangers earn a win in three of his last four games and earned points in 15 of his last 21 decisions (12-6-3). He has allowed two or fewer goals in 26 games this season, tied for the seventh-most games among all NHL goaltenders, and in 167 career games as a Ranger, the seventh-most in franchise history. He ranks sixth in team history with 92 games allowing one or fewer goals.

Among all goaltenders this season with 45 or more starts, his .912 save percentage is tied for the league lead and his 2.50 goals against average is the third-lowest.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goaltenders with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin leads the league in save percentage (.916), ranks third in shutouts (20), fourth in wins (161) and has the fifth-lowest goals against average (2.51). In that span, he ranks second among all NHL goaltenders with 80 games allowing one or fewer goals.

VLAD ATTACK

Vladislav Gavrikov has notched an assist in three-straight games (3A), tied for the third-longest active streak among NHL defensemen. This season, he has established career-highs in goals (14) and points (34) His 14 goals are the third-most goals by a Rangers defenseman in his first season with New York.

He leads the Rangers with an average time on ice of 23:44 and among New York defensemen, he ranks first in goals and second in assists (20) and points (34). This season, he is tied for 10th in goals (14) among all NHL blueliners.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck leads the Rangers this season in faceoff wins (592), ranks second in hits (184), fourth in points (52) and assists (36), and ranks sixth in goals (16). His two shorthanded goals this season are tied for the most on New York and his nine shorthanded goals as a Ranger rank 11th in franchise history.

Among Rangers skaters in franchise history with 500 or more faceoffs taken, his 57.9 faceoff percentage ranks second. Since 2024–25, Trocheck ranks fourth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.4) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, he ranks seventh in the NHL with 1,502 overall faceoff wins.

LAFF LIGHTS UP

Alexis Lafreniere has recorded six points (2G-4A) over his last seven games. He is tied for the lead on the Rangers with five game-winning goals, ranks second in goals (22) and power play goals (8), and third in points (54). His six three-point games this season are tied for the most among all Rangers skaters and his 15 multi-point games fourth.

Since 2022-23, his 16 game-winning goals are tied for the lead among all New York skaters.

GABE GETTING IT DONE

Gabe Perreault recorded his first career hat trick on Apr. 4, becoming the fourth Rangers rookie in the last 30 years to score a hat trick and one of five NHL rookies this season to have recorded one. His three multi-goal games this season are tied for the second-most games among all NHL rookies.

He has tallied 17 points (7G-10A) over his last 19 games. In that span, he is tied for the lead among all NHL rookies in goals, ranks second in points and third in assists. Among all rookie forwards this season, his average time on ice of 16:01 ranks sixth.