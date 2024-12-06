Rangers vs. Penguins: Pregame Notes

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle has points in four of his last five games (2G-3A), seven of his last nine games (4G-5A) and nine of his last 13 games (6G-6A).

Cuylle required the fewest games (23 GP) to 20 points in a season by a Rangers player under the age of 23 since Alex Kovalev (20 GP in 1995-96). His 20 points are one shy of tying his career-high of last year (81 GP).

On New York, Cuylle ranks tied for second in points (20), third in goals (9), tied for first in plus/minus (10), and fourth in assists (11).

Cuylle has 98 hits, the most on the Rangers and the sixth most in the NHL.

Cuylle leads the Rangers with nine goals and 18 points at 5-on-5 this season; he is tied for sixth in the NHL in 5-on-5 goals and 5-on-5 points this season.

Among NHL players who have skated in at least 15 games this season, Cuylle ranks third in the NHL in points per 60 minutes of ice time at 5-on-5 (3.56) and ranks seventh in the league in goals per 60 minutes of ice time at 5-on-5 (1.78).

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has a team-leading 13 goals and 29 points. He has points in 10 of his last 15 games (7G-7A) and at least one point in 18 of 24 games this year.

Panarin has eight multi-point games this year and 42 since last season, the sixth most in the NHL. In his career, Panarin has 224 multi-point games, the tenth-most multi-point games by an undrafted player since the NHL Draft was introduced in 1963.

Dating back to last season, Panarin has recorded a point in 85 of 106 regular season games; the only NHL players who have tallied a point in more games over the span are Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon (89) and Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov (87).

Among NHL skaters since 2015-16, Panarin has the second most assists (532) and fifth most points in the NHL (809).

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider ranks second on the Rangers with 10 goals on the year. Four of his 10 goals have been game-winning goals. His career total of 48 GWGs are the second most in Rangers history behind Rod Gilbert’s 52.

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 11 shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL. His 11 career shorthanded goals are tied with Walt Tkaczuk and Mika Zibanejad for fifth place on the franchise’s all-time list.

Kreider has 114 career power play goals, the second most in franchise history. Since 2021-22, his 56 power play goals rank third in the NHL.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox has 20 assists on the season, the fourth most among NHL defensemen. It marks the third time he had reached the 20-assist mark in 23 games or fewer (also 23 GP in 2023-24 & 2021-22). The last Rangers defenseman to reach

the mark in fewer contests was Brian Leetch (19 GP in 2000-01).

Fox has assists in five of his last eight games and assists/points (11) in eight of his last 12 games.

He has four multi-assist games this year and 56 since 2019-20, the fourth most for a NHL blueliner.

Since 2019-20, Fox ranks tied for second among defensemen in the NHL in assists (275) and fifth in points (328).

BROADWAY BACKSTOPS

With Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick as goaltenders, the Rangers’ .911 save percentage is tied for the fourth best in the NHL.

Shesterkin has eight wins this season and has allowed two or fewer goals in all but one of his victories. When Shesterkin makes 40 or more saves in a game over his career, the Rangers are 13-2-1.

Since the beginning of last season, the 22 games in which Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals rank first among NHL goaltenders.

Since the 2021-22 season, Shesterkin has ranked among the best in the NHL.

Quick is 5-1-0 this season with a 2.03 GAA, .936 save percentage and two shutouts. In his tenure with New York, Quick has compiled a 23-7-2 record, 2.50 GAA and .916 save percentage.

Quick’s 62 shutouts are the 18th most in NHL history. He sits two wins away from 400 in his career which would make him the 15th goaltender in NHL history to reach the mark and first American-born player.

MIKA’S MISSION

Mika Zibanejad has three points (1G-2A) in his last two games and 11 points (3G-8A) in his last 14 games. He is one goal from 300 in his career, three assists from 400 and four points from 700. He would be the eighth Swedish-born player to reach 300 goals.

With 310 assists in a Rangers sweater, Zibanejad is tied with Steve Vickers for the 11th most in franchise history. Zibanejad has 143 multi-point games with the Rangers, the eighth most in franchise history.

Zibanejad scored his first power play goal of the season on Nov. 30 against Montreal. Since Zibanejad joined the Rangers in 2016-17, he ranks tied for fifth in the NHL in power play goals with 102 which is also the fifth most in Rangers history.