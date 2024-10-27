Rangers vs. Ducks: Postgame Notes

SIXTH WIN - New York improved to 6-1-1 on the season and have wins in five of its last six games. The Rangers earned their 10th consecutive home win against the Ducks dating back to the 2014-15 season. When scoring first this season, the Blueshirts are 6-0-0 and tonight was their first win by one goal.

HISPANIC HERITAGE NIGHT - The Rangers celebrated Hispanic Heritage Night on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Prior to the game, members of the Puerto Rican Ice Hockey Association (PRIHA) skated on Garden ice with NYR alum, Adam Graves and attended the game.