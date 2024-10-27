Rangers vs. Ducks: Postgame Notes

SIXTH WIN - New York improved to 6-1-1 on the season and have wins in five of its last six games. The Rangers earned their 10th consecutive home win against the Ducks dating back to the 2014-15 season. When scoring first this season, the Blueshirts are 6-0-0 and tonight was their first win by one goal.
HISPANIC HERITAGE NIGHT - The Rangers celebrated Hispanic Heritage Night on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Prior to the game, members of the Puerto Rican Ice Hockey Association (PRIHA) skated on Garden ice with NYR alum, Adam Graves and attended the game.
- Artemi Panarin extended his season-opening point streak to eight games (6G-9A). He joins Nathan MacKinnon (13 GP in 2019-20 & 9 GP in 2018-19) as the second active player to record a season-opening point streak of at least eight games in consecutive seasons (also 15 GP in 2023-24). Panarin’s 15 points are tied for the most in the NHL.
- Alexis Lafreniere, a day after agreeing to terms on a seven-year contract extension, notched his fourth assist of the season. He has points (4G-4A) in seven of his eight games to start the season.
- Jonathan Quick earned his second win of the season, the 395th of his career, in his second start. Quick is now 20-6-2 in 29 starts with the Rangers.
- Will Cuylle tabbed his second goal of the season, giving him four points in his last four games (1G-3A).
- Ryan Lindgren scored his first goal of the season.