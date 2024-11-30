Rangers vs. Canadiens: Postgame Notes

MANHATTAN MATINEE - The Blueshirts closed out their first back-to-back set of the season with a victory, improving to 12-1-0 over the last two seasons in the second half of back-to-backs. Against Montreal, the Blueshirts now have points in six-consecutive games (5-0-1) and 10 of their last 12 contests (9-2-1) dating back to Feb. 2020.
1,700TH HOME WIN - New York earned its 1,700th home win in franchise history.
TAKING ADVANTAGE - The Blueshirts scored three power play goals for the second time this season (Oct. 17 at DET).
FIRST SCORE - The Rangers improved to 11-1-0 when scoring the first goal of the game, their 11 such wins ranking tied for first in the NHL.
- Kaapo Kakko scored the game-winning goal with 30 seconds left in the contest, his 10th career game winner and first of the season. Over the past ten years, four other Rangers players have scored a go-ahead goal with 30 seconds remaining: Ryan Lindgren (59:59 on Nov. 21, 2021), Mika Zibanejad (59:44 on March 19, 2022), Michael Grabner (59:43 on Jan. 7, 2017) and Chris Kreider (59:35 on Jan. 16, 2020).
- Artemi Panarin recorded his team-leading eighth multi-point game of the season (1G-1A) and collected his team-leading 13th goal and 28th point of the year. It marked his 224th multi-point game, passing Yvan Cournoyer (223) for the tenth-most multi-point games by an undrafted player since the NHL Draft was introduced in 1963.
- Adam Fox collected two assists, raising his season total to 20 - tied for the second most among NHL defensemen. It marks the third time he has reached the 20-assist mark in 23 games or fewer (also 23 GP in 2023-24 & 2021-22). The last Rangers defenseman to reach the mark in fewer contests was Brian Leetch (19 GP in 2000-01). Fox has assists in five of his last seven games and assists/points (11) in eight of his last 11 games.
- Will Cuylle extended his point streak to four games with an assist, reaching the 20-point mark. He requires the fewest games to 20 points in a season by a Rangers player under the age of 23 since Alex Kovalev (20 GP in 1995-96).
- Mika Zibanejad scored his fifth goal of the season and first on the power play. Since 2016- 17, Zibanejad’s 102 power play goals are tied for the fifth most in the NHL.
- Jonathan Quick improved to 5-1-0 this season and 23-7-2 in his Blueshirts tenure. Quick now sits two wins away from 400 in his career.