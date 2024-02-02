Rangers’ Trocheck, Shesterkin and Laviolette Excited for All Star Weekend Festivities  

Arrived in the Six.
Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin, forward Vincent Trocheck and head coach Peter Laviolette kicked off the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend festivities on Thursday night in downtown Toronto.
All-Star Weekend, which spans from Feb. 1-3, commenced with a red-carpet introduction. Players and coaches greeted fans and signed autographs, then arrived at Scotiabank Arena, where they met with members of the media. The opening night concluded with the return of the All-Star Player Draft, marking the return of this element for the first time since 2015. This year’s format featured four team captains accompanied by a celebrity guest.
With the teams finalized, both Trocheck and Shesterkin were selected by Team Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs and celebrity captain/pop singer Justin Bieber.
Before the rest of the All-Star Weekend events continue with Friday’s Skills Competition and Saturday’s All-Star Game, Trocheck, Shesterkin and Laviolette shared their excitement towards representing the Rangers among some of the league’s best. For Trocheck, this marks the second time in his 11-year NHL career that he has earned All-Star honors after getting his first nod back in 2017 as a member of the Florida Panthers.
This time around, Trocheck is eager to make All-Star Weekend a family affair. The 30-year-old forward will share the weekend with his five-year-old son Leo, his three-year-old daughter Lennon, his wife, Hillary, his parents and his in-laws.