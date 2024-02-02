Rangers’ Trocheck, Shesterkin and Laviolette Excited for All Star Weekend Festivities  

Leo in particular is hockey-crazed and has been following in his dad’s footsteps. According to Trocheck, Leo plays NHL all the time on his XBox and knows every mascot and every player in the league, which makes this weekend extra special.

“That’s number one for me –my son is five years old and is a huge hockey fan,” Trocheck said. “He talks about playing as the All-Stars on his video games all the time. That’s what I was most excited for, was for him to be able to witness that and see me in an All-Star game. That’s the coolest thing for me.”

Leo even joined his dad for his media availability and shared a similar sentiment.

When asked for his favorite part of the weekend, Leo immediately responded, “Hockey!”,’ and when prompted by his dad to share what he is looking forward to over the weekend has been he answered, “Having fun!”

For Shesterkin, this All-Star nod marks the second consecutive time that the Russian netminder has been selected to represent his club with some of the league’s best.

Shesterkin called his second All-Star nomination a “great honor,” and the magnitude of being recognized as one of the best isn’t lost on him.

“To be in the NHL, it’s already special,” Shesterkin said. “For everybody, it’s a dream to play one game in the NHL or to be drafted. I am so happy I am an NHL player. I am so happy to be here two years in a row. It’s so special."

After taking over the helm of the Rangers last summer, Laviolette has coached the Rangers to the top of the Metropolitan Division with a 30-16-3 record and 63 points.