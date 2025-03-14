Rangers at Wild: Postgame Notes

ROAD RANGERS - The Blueshirts improved to 7-3-3 in their last 13 road games and overall the team is 16-9-5 in their last 30 contests.
- Braden Schneider scored his first career overtime goal with his second goal in his last three games.
- Artemi Panarin extended his point streak to seven games (5G-5A) with his 41st assist of the season.
- Will Cuylle notched an assist and had a game-high seven hits. Cuylle has five points (2G- 3A) in his last eight games and his 242 hits this season rank second in the NHL.
- Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves for his 22nd win of the season. He has allowed two or fewer goals in 19 of those 22 victories.
- Vincent Trocheck tallied his 18th goal of the season, tying for second on the team. He has 11 points in his last 14 games (3G-8A) and 13 points in his last 18 games (4G-9A).
- In his hometown, Jonny Brodzinski scored his seventh goal of the season, establishing a career high.