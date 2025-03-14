Rangers at Wild: Postgame Notes

ROAD RANGERS - The Blueshirts improved to 7-3-3 in their last 13 road games and overall the team is 16-9-5 in their last 30 contests.

Artemi Panarin extended his point streak to seven games (5G-5A) with his 41st assist of the season.

Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves for his 22nd win of the season. He has allowed two or fewer goals in 19 of those 22 victories.

In his hometown, Jonny Brodzinski scored his seventh goal of the season, establishing a career high.