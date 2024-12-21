Rangers at Stars: Postgame Notes

PERFECT PK - The Blueshirts killed all seven of Dallas’ power plays in the win. It is the first time since Nov. 30, 2019 against New Jersey that the Rangers were perfect on the penalty kill when seven or more times shorthanded. The Blueshirts have posted a perfect penalty kill in six-straight games (17-for-17).

AT ONCE - New York allowed one or fewer goals in a game for the eighth time this season and 14 of their 16 wins have come when they allow two or fewer goals. Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 52-2-0 record in 54 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).

CLOSING TIME - The Blueshirts improved to 10-1-0 when leading after one period and 14- 1-0 when leading after the second period.