Rangers at Stars: Postgame Notes

PERFECT PK - The Blueshirts killed all seven of Dallas’ power plays in the win. It is the first time since Nov. 30, 2019 against New Jersey that the Rangers were perfect on the penalty kill when seven or more times shorthanded. The Blueshirts have posted a perfect penalty kill in six-straight games (17-for-17).
AT ONCE - New York allowed one or fewer goals in a game for the eighth time this season and 14 of their 16 wins have come when they allow two or fewer goals. Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 52-2-0 record in 54 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).
CLOSING TIME - The Blueshirts improved to 10-1-0 when leading after one period and 14- 1-0 when leading after the second period.
- Igor Shesterkin made 41 saves in the win, including 21 shorthanded, and won his 11th game of the season - 10 of which he allowed two or fewer goals. When Shesterkin makes 40 or more saves in a game over his career, the Rangers are 14-2-1. Since the beginning of last season, the 23 games in which Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals rank first among NHL goaltenders.
- Vincent Trocheck tabbed his fourth multi-point game of the season with a goal and an assist. He has eight points (3G-5A) in his last eight games.
- Reilly Smith scored his 14th career shorthanded goal. The Rangers now have four shorthanded goals this season, which trails only the Panthers (8) for the most in the NHL.
- Artemi Panarin returned to the lineup and posted his 22nd assist and team-leading 37th point of the year. Panarin has points in seven of his last eight games (3G-8A).
- Adam Fox collected his 25th assist of the season, the fourth most among NHL defensemen. Fox has eight points in his last 10 games.
- Will Borgen made his Rangers debut after being acquired by the team on Wednesday. He recorded two shots in 17:17 of play.