Rangers at Senators: Pregame Notes

The New York Rangers hit the road for the first game of a weekend back-to-back, on Saturday afternoon against the Ottawa Senators (12:30 PM ET - TV: MSG - Radio: ESPN 880 AM). The Blueshirts will play four of their next five games on the road.
RANGERS RUNDOWN
- Prior to Friday's trade deadline, the team acquired defenseman Carson Soucy from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft (originally San Jose’s by way of Vegas) and forward Brendan Brisson and a third-round pick (originally from San Jose) in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for forward Reilly Smith.
- The Blueshirts have points in three-straight games, five of their last six and eight of their last 11 contests (7-3-1). The Rangers have recorded a point in 19 of their 26 games (15-7-4) since the beginning of the 2025 calendar year and since Jan. 2, rank tied for fifth in wins (15), fifth in points (34), and fourth in regulation wins (13).
- New York has won three of its last four road games and has at least one point in eight of its last 10 road games (6-2-2). Since Jan. 5, the Rangers' .700 road point percentage ranks tied for second in the NHL.
- Against the Senators, the Rangers are 8-2-1 over their last 11 contests dating back to the 2021-22 season. - Over the last six games, the Rangers have outscored opponents 22-10.
- Since Jan. 2, the Blueshirts rank tied for third in the NHL in goals scored (87) and have scored three or more goals in 17 of their last 26 games, including 14 games with four or more tallies. New York has scored three or more goals in nine of its last 14 games.
- New York defensemen have accumulated 115 assists this season, the fifth most in the NHL.
- The Rangers have had 25 different players score a goal this season and 28 unique point getters, both tied for the third most in the NHL.
- The Blueshirts rank fourth in the NHL in penalty kill percentage (82.5) and their 11 shorthanded goals are the second most in the league. New York has had a perfect penalty kill in four of its last six games.
- The Rangers rank second in the NHL in faceoff percentage (53.4) and have been 50 percent or better in 44 of 62 games this season (71.0 percent), including 14 of their last 18 games.
- When the Blueshirts score four or more goals in a game, they are 20-3-3 and when they allow two or fewer goals, they are 26-2-0. The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 26 of 31 victories this season.
- Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 64-2-0 record in 66 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).
- On the year, New York is 18-3-2 when leading after one period and 22-1-3 when leading after the second period.