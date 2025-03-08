Rangers at Senators: Pregame Notes

NYR2425 - Matchup - 3.8.25 - at OTT - DL - 2568X1444
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

The New York Rangers hit the road for the first game of a weekend back-to-back, on Saturday afternoon against the Ottawa Senators (12:30 PM ET - TV: MSG - Radio: ESPN 880 AM). The Blueshirts will play four of their next five games on the road.

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • Prior to Friday's trade deadline, the team acquired defenseman Carson Soucy from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft (originally San Jose’s by way of Vegas) and forward Brendan Brisson and a third-round pick (originally from San Jose) in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for forward Reilly Smith.
  • The Blueshirts have points in three-straight games, five of their last six and eight of their last 11 contests (7-3-1). The Rangers have recorded a point in 19 of their 26 games (15-7-4) since the beginning of the 2025 calendar year and since Jan. 2, rank tied for fifth in wins (15), fifth in points (34), and fourth in regulation wins (13).
  • New York has won three of its last four road games and has at least one point in eight of its last 10 road games (6-2-2). Since Jan. 5, the Rangers' .700 road point percentage ranks tied for second in the NHL.
  • Against the Senators, the Rangers are 8-2-1 over their last 11 contests dating back to the 2021-22 season. - Over the last six games, the Rangers have outscored opponents 22-10.
  • Since Jan. 2, the Blueshirts rank tied for third in the NHL in goals scored (87) and have scored three or more goals in 17 of their last 26 games, including 14 games with four or more tallies. New York has scored three or more goals in nine of its last 14 games.
  • New York defensemen have accumulated 115 assists this season, the fifth most in the NHL.
  • The Rangers have had 25 different players score a goal this season and 28 unique point getters, both tied for the third most in the NHL.
  • The Blueshirts rank fourth in the NHL in penalty kill percentage (82.5) and their 11 shorthanded goals are the second most in the league. New York has had a perfect penalty kill in four of its last six games.
  • The Rangers rank second in the NHL in faceoff percentage (53.4) and have been 50 percent or better in 44 of 62 games this season (71.0 percent), including 14 of their last 18 games.
  • When the Blueshirts score four or more goals in a game, they are 20-3-3 and when they allow two or fewer goals, they are 26-2-0. The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 26 of 31 victories this season.
  • Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 64-2-0 record in 66 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).
  • On the year, New York is 18-3-2 when leading after one period and 22-1-3 when leading after the second period.

RANGERS AND SENATORS CONNECTIONS

  • Mika Zibanejad played parts of five seasons with the Senators (2011-12 – 2015-16) and was selected by Ottawa in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has 14 points (7G-7A) in 12 games with the Blueshirts, including six multi-point games. His six multi-point games since Feb. 1 are tied for the third most in the NHL.

Miller has 20 points (8G-12A) in his last 18 games.

Since the 2021-22 season, Miller is the only player in the NHL to have recorded 300 or more points as well as 600 or more hits. In that same time frame, he is one of 11 skaters to have three or more 50-plus assist seasons, and his 333 points are the 13th most in the NHL.

POINT PER-GAME PANARIN

Artemi Panarin has a goal/point streak of three games, his longest goal streak since Apr. 11-15, 2024. His last goal streak consisting of four games was from Dec. 23-30, 2023.

Panarin has 14 points in his last 14 games (6G-8A) and 25 points (10G-15A) in his last 23 games.

Among Rangers skaters, Panarin ranks first in goals (26), points (64), power play goals (8), power play points (21) and shots (186). He is the eighth player in Rangers history with at least four consecutive 60-point seasons, joining Jean Ratelle (8), Andy Bathgate (8), Rod Gilbert (7), Phil Esposito (5), Walt Tkaczuk (5), Kelly Kisio (4) and Mike Rogers (4).

Panarin has at least one point in 42 of his 60 games (70%) this year. Since 2023-24, he has points in 109 of 144 games, the fourth most in the NHL.

Since the beginning of last season, his 184 points (75G-109A) rank sixth in the NHL.

Going back further, among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, Panarin has the fourth most assists (554) and fifth most points in the NHL (845).

Panarin has recorded 149 multi-point games with the Rangers, the eighth most in franchise history.

MIKA MARCH

Mika Zibanejad has points in six of his last eight games (3G-6A), 15 points in his last 12 games (4G-11A) and 17 points in his last 17 games (5G-12A).

Zibanejad ranks tied for 11th in the NHL in points (15) since February 1 and tied for seventh in assists (11).
Since the 2019-20 season, in the month of March, Zibanejad ranks tied for fifth in goals (38) and seventh in points (79).

When he scores a goal this year, the Rangers are 9-3-1 and 9-1-0 when has multiple points.

Zibanejad's 243 goals are the 10th most in franchise history and three shy of tying Steve Vickers for the ninth most. Zibanejad’s 105 power play goals with the Blueshirts rank fifth in franchise history and since 2016-17, the tallies are the sixth most in the league.

TROCHECK IN THE CIRCLE

Vincent Trocheck ranks tied for third in the NHL in faceoff percentage (59.6) and third in faceoff wins (708).

He has seven points in his last 10 games (2G-5A) and nine points in his last 14 games (3G-6A). On the Blueshirts, Trocheck ranks tied for second in goals (17), fourth in points (39) and assists (22). His 162 shots are the second most on the team.

Trocheck ranks eighth among NHL forwards in average ice time (21:17).

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

On February 22 in Buffalo, Chris Kreider tied Camille Henry for the most power play goals in franchise history with 116.

He ranks tied for second on the Rangers with 17 goals this season, with six of his 17 goals being game-winning tallies. His career total of 50 GWGs are the second most in Rangers history behind Rod Gilbert’s 52 and he is the eighth active American skater to score 50 career game-winning goals

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 12 shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL. His 12 career shorthanded goals are tied for fourth place on the franchise’s all-time list. The total is the third-most shorthanded goals among active American players behind Cam Atkinson (19) and Blake Coleman (17).

Also since 2021-22, his 58 power play goals rank tied for third in the NHL.

BLUESHIRT BULLETS

  • Will Cuylle ranks fourth in the NHL in hits (226). Cuylle has seven multi-point games this season and has six points over his last eight games (4G-2A). Cuylle ranks tied for second on the Rangers in goals (17).
  • Vincent Trocheck and Will Cuylle are two of four NHL players with 15+ goals, 30+ points and 150+ hits.
  • K’Andre Miller’s 43 takeaways are the fourth most in the NHL. He is the only player in the NHL with 80 or more hits and 40 or more takeaways.
  • Since 2021-22, Igor Shesterkin ranks fourth in wins (130), third in save percentage (.918) and fourth in GAA (2.48). This season, Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals in 11 of 21 wins and two or fewer goals in 18 of 21 wins.
  • Braden Schneider is one of six NHL players with 105+ hits and 100+ blocked shots and the only one who averages 18 minutes or less of ice time per game.
  • The Rangers have posted a 66-11-4 record in the 81 regular season games where Alexis Lafrenière has scored a goal in his NHL career.

