Rangers at Sabres: Postgame Notes

BLUESHIRTS IN BUFFALO - With tonight's win, the Rangers extended their point streak in Buffalo to eight games (6-0-2). Against the Sabres, the Blueshirts have now secured at least one point (13-2-3) in 16 of their last 18 meetings dating back to Jan. 2021.

Mika Zibanejad opened the scoring for the Blueshirts with his 300th career NHL goal, becoming the eighth player with Swedish nationality in NHL history to reach the 300-goal milestone. Zibanejad scored his 49th game-opening goal with the Rangers to pass Andy Bathgate (48) for the sixth most in franchise history.

opened the scoring for the Blueshirts with his 300th career NHL goal, becoming the eighth player with Swedish nationality in NHL history to reach the 300-goal milestone. Zibanejad scored his 49th game-opening goal with the Rangers to pass Andy Bathgate (48) for the sixth most in franchise history. Artemi Panarin notched an assist in his 700th career NHL game. Since his debut in 2015-16, he ranks second in the NHL in assists (536) and fifth in points (816). Panarin has points in five of his last six games (3G-6A) and at least one point in 21 of 28 games this year.

notched an assist in his 700th career NHL game. Since his debut in 2015-16, he ranks second in the NHL in assists (536) and fifth in points (816). Panarin has points in five of his last six games (3G-6A) and at least one point in 21 of 28 games this year. Adam Fox tallied his third three-point game of the season, including scoring his first goal of the season. Fox has six assists in his last six games and 24 assists on the season, the fourth most among NHL defensemen.

tallied his third three-point game of the season, including scoring his first goal of the season. Fox has six assists in his last six games and 24 assists on the season, the fourth most among NHL defensemen. Reilly Smith scored his third goal in his last four games. The Rangers are 11-2-0 this season when he notches a point.

scored his third goal in his last four games. The Rangers are 11-2-0 this season when he notches a point. Igor Shesterkin earned his 10th win of the season. He has allowed two or fewer goals in nine of his 10 victories.