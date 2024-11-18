Rangers at Kraken: Postgame Notes

ROAD RANGERS - The Blueshirts began the four-game road trip with a win, improving to 6-1-0 on the road this season. The Rangers’ six road wins rank tied for fourth in the NHL and their .857 points percentage on the road is tied with Vancouver for the highest in the league.

TURN IT UP TO 11 - New York won its 11th game of the season and have allowed two or fewer goals in all 11 victories. The Blueshirts have wins in five of their last seven games and points in 12 of 16 games this year. The Rangers improved to 10-0-0 when scoring the first goal of the game.