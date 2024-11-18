Rangers at Kraken: Postgame Notes

ROAD RANGERS - The Blueshirts began the four-game road trip with a win, improving to 6-1-0 on the road this season. The Rangers’ six road wins rank tied for fourth in the NHL and their .857 points percentage on the road is tied with Vancouver for the highest in the league.
TURN IT UP TO 11 - New York won its 11th game of the season and have allowed two or fewer goals in all 11 victories. The Blueshirts have wins in five of their last seven games and points in 12 of 16 games this year. The Rangers improved to 10-0-0 when scoring the first goal of the game.
- Jonathan Quick posted his second consecutive shutout, his first back-to-back shutouts since Oct. 18-22, 2011. His 62 career shutouts are the 18th most in NHL history and he is
the fourth goaltender in the past 15 years to earn consecutive shutouts at age 38 or older, alongside Mike Smith (2; April 14-16, 2022), Martin Brodeur (2; Nov. 7-10, 2013) and Dwayne Roloson (2; Jan. 25 – Feb. 1, 2011). Quick is 4-0-0 this season and has allowed two or fewer goals in all of his wins.
- Alexis Lafreniere extended his point streak to four games (2G-2A) with his seventh goal of the season. He has points in 12 of his 16 games this season.
- Artemi Panarin also pushed his point streak further, to seven games (4G-5A). Panarin recorded his 11th different assist streak of at least five games with the Rangers and passed Andy Bathgate (10) for the third most in franchise history. He has points in 15 of 16 games this year and his 24 points (10G-14A) rank tied for 10th in the NHL.
- Zac Jones scored his first goal of the season. New York’s 18 unique goal scorers are tied for the second most in the NHL.
- Will Cuylle collected an assist, giving him points in three of his last five games (2G-2A). He has 12 points (5G-7A) in 16 games.