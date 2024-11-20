Rangers at Canucks: Postgame Notes

STREAK CONTINUES IN CANADA - The Blueshirts improved to 2-0-0 on the four-game road trip and won their third consecutive contest. New York has wins in six of its last eight games and points in 13 of 17 games this year. On the road this season, the Blueshirts are now 7-1-0 and have points in their last four road games against Vancouver (3-0-1).

Adam Fox recorded two assists to give him 15 assists in 16 games, tied for the third most among NHL defensemen. Fox has three multi-assist games this year and 55 since 2019-20, the fourth most for a NHL blueliner.

Mika Zibanejad scored a goal for the second time in three games and added an assist. He recorded his 142nd multi-point game with the Rangers and tied Ron Greschner for the eighth most in franchise history. Zibanejad has seven points (2G-5A) in his last seven games and 14 points (4G-10A) in his last 15 games. He is two goals from 300 in his career, six assists from 400 and eight points from 700.

Kaapo Kakko collected his second multi-point game of the season (1G-1A), including his 60th career goal. Kakko has points in three of his last four games (2G-2A).

collected his second multi-point game of the season (1G-1A), including his 60th career goal. Kakko has points in three of his last four games (2G-2A). Chris Kreider scored his ninth goal of the season and fourth game-winning goal. His 48 career game-winning goals are the second most in franchise history (Rod Gilbert - 52).