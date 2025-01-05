Rangers at Blackhawks: Postgame Notes

600TH MEETING - In what was the 600th all-time regular season meeting between the Blueshirts and Blackhawks, New York prevailed to earn their fourth win in five outings against Chicago.

SPREADING THE SCORING - A season-high tying 12 different players recorded a point for the Blueshirts today (Other: Oct. 22 at Montreal).

CLOSING TIME - The Rangers led 3-1 after the first period and 5-2 after the second period. On the season, New York improved to 12-2-0 when leading after one period and 16-1-0 when leading after two frames.