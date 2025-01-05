Rangers at Blackhawks: Postgame Notes

600TH MEETING - In what was the 600th all-time regular season meeting between the Blueshirts and Blackhawks, New York prevailed to earn their fourth win in five outings against Chicago.
SPREADING THE SCORING - A season-high tying 12 different players recorded a point for the Blueshirts today (Other: Oct. 22 at Montreal).
CLOSING TIME - The Rangers led 3-1 after the first period and 5-2 after the second period. On the season, New York improved to 12-2-0 when leading after one period and 16-1-0 when leading after two frames.
- Adam Fox notched two assists and became the first defenseman in franchise history to start his career with six consecutive 30-point seasons. Fox’s two assists brought him to 284 in his career, surpassing Brad Park for fourth place on the franchise’s all-time assists list among defensemen.
- Filip Chytil extended his point streak to a season-long four games with two goals and has goals in three of those four games. Today marked the sixth multi-goal game of Chytil’s career and second of the season.
- Artemi Panarin reached the 40-point (16G-24A plateau with an assist. Panarin has points in three of his last five games (1G-2A) and 10 of his last 15 games (4G-10A).
- Mika Zibanejad tallied his 400th career assist, becoming the third active Swedish player to reach the mark (Others: E. Karlsson and V. Hedman). Zibanejad has points in three- straight games (2G-1A).
- Reilly Smith recorded a point in a third-straight game (1G-2A). The Blueshirts improved to 14-3-0 this season when he notches a point and 7-1-0 when he scores a goal.
- With his goal, Will Borgen collected his first point as a Ranger. He is the 24th different skater to record a point for New York this season.
- Louis Domingue made his first NHL start of the season, making 25 saves on 27 shots in the win. In two appearances with New York in the last two seasons, he is 2-0-0 and has allowed three goals on 53 shots. Domingue became the fourth Rangers goaltender in the past 25 years to win each of his first two games with the club. The others: Igor Shesterkin (2 GP in 2019-20), Antti Raanta (4 GP in 2015-16) and Mackenzie Skapski (2 GP in 2014-15).
- Brett Berard recorded his first career multi-point game (2A) and has four points (1G-3A) in his last four games.