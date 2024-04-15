Rangers Announce 2023-24 Team Award Winners

The New York Rangers announced that Artemi Panarin was named the Rangers' Most Valuable Player, as voted on by members of the Rangers media, and Jonathan Quick was named the winner of the Players' Player Award, as voted on by his teammates.

Heading into the final game of the regular season, Panarin has tallied a career-high 48 goals, and 70 assists for a career-high 118 points in 81 games. His point total is the second most for a Rangers skater in a single season (Jaromir Jagr – 123 points in 2005-06) and the fourth highest in the NHL this year. Panarin has notched a point in 66 of his 81 games this year, establishing the franchise record for the most games with a point. Panarin has collected milestones along the way, including the playing of his 600th career game on November 2, establishing a career-long 15 game point streak, and recording his 700thcareer point on December 12. The Most Valuable Player Award was voted on by members of the New York Rangers media and has been given annually since the conclusion of the 1941-42 season. This is Panarin’s second win (2019-20).

Quick has a 18-6-2 record in 27 games in his first season with the Rangers, along with a 2.62 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and two shutouts. Last week, Quick was named the team’s nominee for the Masterton Trophy, awarded for perseverance, sportsmanship & dedication to the sport of hockey. On March 30 in Arizona, Quick became the all-time wins leader (392) among American-born goaltenders, surpassing Ryan Miller. The Milford, Connecticut native began his tenure with a 9-0-1 mark, becoming the first goalie in franchise history to notch points in his first 10 decisions. The Players' Player Award has been given annually since the conclusion of the 1958-59 season and recognizes the Ranger who, as selected by his teammates, "best exemplifies what it means to be a team player."