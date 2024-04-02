Rangers Agree to Terms with Victor Mancini

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Victor Mancini on a two-year, entry-level contract.

Mancini, 21, is coming off his junior season at the University of Nebraska-Omaha where he compiled four goals and six assists for 10 points in 40 games. He ranked tied for fourth on the Mavericks with a plus-7 rating and fifth in shots (78).

In his three collegiate seasons, the Hancock, Michigan native collected four goals and 19 assists for 23 points in 110 games. In 2022-23, he appeared in 32 games for the Mavericks where he logged a career-high eight assists and led all Mavericks with 41 blocked shots. That season he was named NCHC Academic All-Conference and a Distinguished Scholar.

Prior to attending Nebraska-Omaha, the 6-3, 215 pound blueliner split his 2020-21 season with the Green Bay Gamblers (USHL), Hanhals IF (HockeyEttan), and Frolunda'sJ20 team.

Mancini was originally selected by the Rangers in the fifth round, 159th overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.