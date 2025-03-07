Rangers Agree to Terms with Urho Vaakanainen

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Urho Vaakanainen on a two-year contract extension.

Vaakanainen, 26, has recorded nine points (2G-7A) and a plus-2 rating in 30 games with the Blueshirts after being acquired from Anaheim on Dec. 6, 2024. Since his Rangers debut on Dec. 17, Vaakanainen ranks tied for third among team defensemen in assists, fourth in points, and tied for fourth in plus/minus.

The Joensuu, Finland native has skated in 171 career NHL games between the Rangers, Ducks and Boston Bruins, notching 34 points (3G-31A). During the 2023-24 season, the 6-2, 205-pound blueliner posted career-highs in assists (13) and points (14) with Anaheim.

Internationally, Vaakanainen represented Finland in February’s 4 Nations Face-Off, skated in three consecutive World Junior Championships (2017-19) and helped Finland to medals at the 2016 World U-18 Championship (gold) and 2017 World U-18 Championship (silver).

Vaakanainen was originally selected by Boston in the First Round, 18th overall, of the 2017 NHL Draft.