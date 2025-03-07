Rangers Agree to Terms with Urho Vaakanainen

Extended - 16x9
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Urho Vaakanainen on a two-year contract extension.

Vaakanainen, 26, has recorded nine points (2G-7A) and a plus-2 rating in 30 games with the Blueshirts after being acquired from Anaheim on Dec. 6, 2024. Since his Rangers debut on Dec. 17, Vaakanainen ranks tied for third among team defensemen in assists, fourth in points, and tied for fourth in plus/minus.

The Joensuu, Finland native has skated in 171 career NHL games between the Rangers, Ducks and Boston Bruins, notching 34 points (3G-31A). During the 2023-24 season, the 6-2, 205-pound blueliner posted career-highs in assists (13) and points (14) with Anaheim.

Internationally, Vaakanainen represented Finland in February’s 4 Nations Face-Off, skated in three consecutive World Junior Championships (2017-19) and helped Finland to medals at the 2016 World U-18 Championship (gold) and 2017 World U-18 Championship (silver).

Vaakanainen was originally selected by Boston in the First Round, 18th overall, of the 2017 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Rangers Acquire Carson Soucy in Exchange for a Third-Round Pick

Rangers Acquire Brendan Brisson and a Third-Round Pick in Exchange for Reilly Smith

Rangers vs. Capitals: Postgame Notes 

Rangers vs. Capitals: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Islanders: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Islanders: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Predators: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Predators: Pregame Notes

Rangers Acquire Calvin De Haan, Juuso Parssinen, and Two Draft Picks

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs: Postgame Notes

Conn Smythe and the Rangers-Maple Leafs Connection

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Islanders: Postgame Notes 

Rangers at Islanders: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Penguins: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Penguins: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Sabres: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Sabres: Pregame Notes