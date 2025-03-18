Rangers Agree to Terms with Noah Laba

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Noah Laba on a two-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2025-26 season. Laba will report to the Hartford Wolf Pack on an amateur tryout (ATO) for the remainder of this season.

Laba, 21, notched 10 goals and 16 assists for 26 points in 29 games with Colorado College (NCHC) this season. Among Tigers skaters, he ranked first in plus/minus (+10), tied for first in goals, tied for second in points and fourth in assists. He also posted a 57.3 percent faceoff win percentage, the fourth highest of any skater in the NCHC. Laba was named to the league's 2024-25 Academic All-Conference Team for outstanding achievement in the classroom.

The 6-2, 191 pound forward combined for 34 goals and 40 assists for 74 points in 83 collegiate games across three seasons. In 2023-24, Laba led his team with 20 goals and 37 points and tied for the team lead with 17 assists. Last season, he was a CCM/AHCA Division I Second Team All-American and was named the NCHC Defensive Player of the Year. In his freshman season, Laba appeared in 35 games and finished second on the Tigers with 11 goals and 22 points.

Prior to playing collegiately, the Northville, Michigan native played two seasons with the Lincoln Stars of the USHL, tallying 58 points (24G-34A) in 96 games.

Laba was originally selected by the Blueshirts in the fourth round, 111th overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.