Rangers Agree to Terms with Kalle Vaisanen

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Kalle Vaisanen on a three-year, entry-level contract.

Vaisanen, 21, finished his 2023-24 season with TPS of Finland’s Liiga with nine goals and five assists for 14 points in 58 regular season games. He also added four points (1G-3A) in nine playoff games. Over the course of three years with TPS, he posted 14 goals and 10 assists for 24 points in 137 contests.

Prior to playing for the TPS’ top club, the Kotka, Finland native played parts of three seasons with the U-20 team, recording 50 points (17G-33A) in 45 games, and three seasons with the U-18 program, notching 41 points (19G-22A) in 46 games.

Internationally, the 6-4, 178 pound forward has represented Finland at multiple World Junior Championships. In 2023, he was named Top 3 Player on the team and in 2022 he helped guide Finland to a silver medal.

Vaisanen was originally drafted by the Rangers in the fourth round, 106th overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft.