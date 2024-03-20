Rangers Agree to Terms with Jaroslav Chmelar

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Jaroslav Chmelar on a three-year, entry-level contract.

Chmelar, 20, played two seasons at Providence College, accumulating 12 goals and 16 assists for 28 points in 59 games. This past season, he notched five goals and 10 assists for 15 points in 26 games and was one of six players on the team to have double-digit assists. In his freshman campaign, he totaled seven goals and six assists for 13 points in 33 games.

Prior to playing at Providence, the Nove Mesto nad Metuji, Czechia native posted nine goals and nine assists in 39 games with Jokerit U20 (Finland) in 2021-22 and appeared in 15 games with the Jokerit U18 squad in 2020-21.

Internationally, the 6-4, 198 pound forward represented Czechia in the 2022 and 2023 World Junior Championships, winning a silver medal in 2023. In addition, Chmelar suited up for Czechia at the 2021 U18 World Championships.

Chmelar was originally selected by the Rangers in the fifth round, 144th overall, of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.