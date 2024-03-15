Rangers Agree to Terms with Hugo Ollas

HUGOOLLASPRESSER
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Hugo Ollas on a two-year, entry-level contract.

Ollas, 21, appeared in 21 games for Merrimack College Warriors this season, earning a 2.84 goals-against average and .908 save percentage.

The Linköping, Sweden native played three seasons and 64 games for the Warriors, compiling a 27-27 record, 2.48 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and six shutouts. During the 2022-23 campaign, he had a 10-9 record, .915 save percentage and collected five shutouts.

Prior to attending Merrimack, the 6-7, 220 pound goaltender appeared in 11 games in 2020-21 combined with Linköping HC J20 of J20 Nationell and Linköping HC of the Swedish Hockey League. He also competed for the Swedish U17 team in international play.

Ollas was originally selected by the Rangers in the seventh round, 197thoverall, of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

