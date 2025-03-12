Rangers Agree to Terms with Jonathan Quick

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Jonathan Quick on a one-year contract extension.

Quick, 39, has posted a 9-6-2 record in 21 appearances for the Blueshirts this season, along with three shutouts. He is the sixth different goaltender in the past 50 years to register three shutouts in a single season at age 39 or older. The Milford, Connecticut native has achieved multiple milestones this season, including becoming the first U.S.-born goaltender to earn 400 wins and the 15th goaltender in NHL history to do so, as well as becoming the 17th goaltender in NHL history to appear in 800 career games, and the second U.S.-born netminder to do so.

In 48 games with New York, across two seasons, Quick has accumulated a 27-12-4 record, .904 save percentage, 2.83 goals-against average and five shutouts. Among NHL goaltenders who have played in 50 or fewer games since the beginning of the 2023-24 season, Quick ranks tied for first with 27 wins.

Between the Rangers, Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings, Quick has a career record of 402-289-88, along with a .911 save percentage. 2.49 GAA and 63 shutouts. In NHL history, he ranks 14th in wins, 18th in shutouts and among goaltenders to play in 750 or more games, sixth in save percentage and fourth in GAA.

A three-time Stanley Cup champion (2023 VGK, 2014 & 2012 LAK), Quick has been a Vezina Trophy finalist twice (2011-12, 2015-16) and has been a part of a William M. Jennings Trophy (award given to goalies on the team that had the fewest goals against) winning duo on two occasions, in 2013-14 and 2017-18 with Los Angeles.

Quick was originally drafted by the Kings in the third round, 72nd overall, of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft.