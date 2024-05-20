Rangers Agree to Terms with Dylan Roobroeck

240520PRESSER
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Dylan Roobroeck on a three-year, entry-level contract.

Roobroeck, 19, collected 26 goals and 46 assists for 72 points in 68 regular season games in 2023-24 for the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). On the Generals, he ranked second in points and third in assists. During the OHL playoffs, Roobroeck had a team-high 11 goals, along with 15 assists for 26 points in 21 games.

The London, Ontario native has played three seasons in the OHL, split between the Generals and Niagara IceDogs, accumulating 146 points (46G-97A) in 200 regular season games. Last season, the 6-7, 204 pound forward tied for the Oshawa team lead with 38 assists.

Roobroeck was originally drafted by the Rangers in the sixth round, 178th overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft.

