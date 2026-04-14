Rangers at Panthers: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

ROCKIN’ ROOKS – Rangers rookies scored each of the two goals in tonight’s game (Gabe Perreault and Matthew Robertson). Since Mar. 2, New York rookies have scored 20 goals and have registered 45 points. In that span, the Rangers lead the league in both goals and points recorded by rookies.

Jonathan Quick made his 810th career start in his final NHL game. He finished his career as the most-winning American goaltender in NHL history and the 12th all-time.

Adam Fox has tallied at least one point in nine of his last 10 games (3G-11A) and since Mar. 25, ranks third in the league in points (16) and is tied for third in assists (12).

Alexis Lafreniere has notched four points (2G-2A) over his last four games and has collected at least one point in six of his last nine games (4G-5A). His 56 points rank third on the Rangers this season and his 32 assists rank sixth.