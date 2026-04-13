Rangers at Panthers: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

ROAD RANGERS

Since the 2021–22 season, the Rangers are tied for third in the NHL in road wins (113) and rank fourth in road points (246). On the road in that span, their 24.9 power play percentage ranks third in the league and their 80.6 penalty kill percentage is tied for fourth.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox has registered at least one point in eight of his last nine games (3G-10A) and has recorded six multi-point games in that span, tied for the most in the NHL. He has been nominated for the 2025-26 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, presented to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice, and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

This season, he leads the Blueshirts in takeaways (36), is tied for the lead in assists (43) and ranks sixth in points (52). Since Mar. 5, his 19 assists rank sixth in the league and among NHL blueliners, his 24 points (4G-18A) rank second in that span. This season, he notched his fifth-straight 50-point season with the Rangers, tied for the longest such streak among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history (Reijo Ruotsalainen). He is one of five defensemen in team history to have recorded five or more seasons with 50 points.

His 17 multi-point games this season rank second on New York and are tied for eighth among all NHL blueliners. Among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, his 107 career multi-point games rank third and his 23 three-point games rank fifth.

Fox is raising money toward the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $31,696 (9G-43A) to the cause.

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad has recorded a point in five of his last six games (1G-6A). He leads the Rangers this season in goals (33), power play goals (15) and points (76), and is tied for the lead in assists (43). He was named the winner of the 2025-26 Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award on Mar. 31.

Since Jan. 2, his 21 goals are tied for the eighth-most among all NHL skaters. His 15 power play goals this season are tied for sixth in the league and his 34 power play points are tied for seventh. Among all Rangers skaters in franchise history, his 283 goals rank fourth and his 665 points rank seventh.

He has notched his fifth consecutive 40-assist season and his sixth as a Ranger, tied for the fifth-most in franchise history. He is the sixth Rangers skater to register five-straight 40-assist seasons and has also notched his sixth 70-point season with New York, surpassing Mark Messier and Artemi Panarin for the fifth-most 70-point seasons in franchise history.

Among all Swedish players in NHL history, his 135 career power play goals are tied for third and sits three power play goals away from tying Daniel Sedin for second (138). His 347 career goals rank seventh among all Swedish players in NHL history and this season, he became the 22nd Swedish player in NHL history to have skated in 1,000 career games.

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has tallied at least one point in three of his last four games (1G-3A) and in six of his last nine games (3G-6A). This season, he ranks third on the Rangers in faceoff wins (536), fourth in hits (121), and fifth in goals (17) and assists (34).

Among all NHL skaters with at least 500 faceoffs this season, his 61.6 faceoff percentage ranks second in the league. Since the start of the 2024–25 season, he is tied for second among all NHL players with 1,000 or more faceoffs in faceoff percentage (59.8).

He was named the winner of the Rod Gilbert “Mr. Ranger” Award on Apr. 2, given to the Rangers player “who best honors Rod’s legacy by exemplifying leadership qualities both on and off the ice, and making a significant humanitarian contribution to his community.”

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals in a game 13 times this season, tied for the eighth-most games among NHL goaltenders, and two or fewer goals in 27 games this season, tied for the seventh-most games among all NHL goaltenders. He ranks sixth in team history with 93 games allowing one or fewer goals and seventh with 168 games having allowed two or fewer goals.

Among all goaltenders this season with 20 or more starts on the road, his .919 save percentage ranks third and his 2.34 goals against average ranks fourth. Overall this season, his .912 save percentage is tied for second in the league and his 2.50 goals against average is the fourth-lowest among goaltenders with 45 or more starts.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goaltenders with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin leads the league in save percentage (.916), ranks third in shutouts (20), fourth in wins (161) and has the fifth-lowest goals against average (2.51). In that span, he ranks second among all NHL goaltenders with 81 games allowing one or fewer goals.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has recorded at least one point in two of his last three games (1G-2A). He leads the Rangers this season in faceoff wins (606), ranks second in hits (189), fourth in points (53) and assists (37), and ranks sixth in goals (16). His two shorthanded goals this season are tied for the most on New York and his nine shorthanded goals as a Ranger rank 11th in franchise history.

Among Rangers skaters in franchise history with 500 or more faceoffs taken, his 57.9 faceoff percentage ranks second. Since 2024–25, Trocheck ranks fourth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.3) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, he ranks seventh in the NHL with 1,516 overall faceoff wins.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle has collected his second consecutive 20-goal season. He leads the Rangers in hits (290), ranks third in goals (20) and is tied for fourth in power play goals (4). On Apr. 5, he notched his first career hat trick and became the fifth Rangers skater to record one this season.

His 290 hits this season are tied for third in the league and his 591 hits since 2024-25 both rank third. He is the only player in the league this season with 280+ hits and 60+ blocked shots.

LAFF LIGHTS UP

Alexis Lafreniere has recorded eight points (4G-4A) over his last eight games and since Mar. 5, his 11 goals are tied for ninth in the NHL. He is tied for the lead on the Rangers with five game-winning goals, ranks second in goals (24) and power play goals (9), and third in points (55).

His six three-point games this season are tied for the most among all Rangers skaters and his 16 multi-point games are tied for third. Since 2022-23, his 48 multi-point games rank fifth among all New York skaters.