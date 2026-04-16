Rangers at Lightning: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

SEASON LEADERS – This season, Mika Zibanejad led the Rangers in goals (34), points (78), power play goals (16) and power play points (35). Zibanejad and Adam Fox both tied for the Rangers lead in assists (44), and Fox and Taylor Raddysh both tied for the team lead with a +5 rating.

NO DAYS OFF – Four different Rangers skaters appeared in all 82 games this season: Will Cuylle, Vladislav Gavrikov, Alexis Lafreniere and Braden Schneider. Lafreniere has appeared in all 82 games for the Rangers in three-straight seasons, and Cuylle and Schneider have appeared in all 82 games for the second-straight season.

SCORING HIGH – Since Mar. 2, the Blueshirts have scored four or more goals in 11 games, tied for the fourth-most games in the NHL. In that span, they have scored 82 goals, the third-most goals in the league.

CAREER MILESTONES – This season, Cuylle matched his season high for goals (20), Lafreniere recorded a career high of 22 assists and matched his season high of 57 points. Vladislav Gavrikov registered career highs in goals (14) and points (35), and Braden Schneider registered a career high in assists (16).

Mika Zibanejad was named the 2025-26 Team MVP, as voted on by the New York media, and received the Players’ Player Award, as voted on by his fellow teammates. In tonight’s game, he recorded his 16th power play goal of the season, tied for fifth among all NHL skaters this season, and notched his 19th multi-point game, the most on the New York this season.

Dylan Garand helped the Rangers earn a win in their last contest of the season and has helped New York earn points in all three of his career NHL starts (2-0-1). He became the sixth Rangers rookie goaltender to have recorded at least a three-game point streak through their first career NHL games and the first to do so since 2005-06 (Henrik Lundqvist).

Will Cuylle recorded five hits tonight, registering a career season high of 302 hits and has led the Rangers in hits in three-straight seasons. In that span, his 852 hits rank third among all NHL skaters.

Tye Kartye notched his first career multi-goal game and first career three-point game (2G-1A). Since joining the Rangers on Feb. 27, he is tied for sixth on the team in goals (5), and ranks seventh in assists (9) and points (12).

Gabe Perreault has scored a goal in back-to-back games and has collected six points (5G-1) over his last eight games. Since Mar. 2, his 19 points rank second among all NHL rookies and his nine goals rank third.