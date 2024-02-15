Rangers Agree to Terms with Brandon Scanlin

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Brandon Scanlin on a two-year contract extension.

Scanlin, 24, has registered seven goals and seven assists for 14 points in 43 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL). Scanlin’s seven goals lead Hartford defensemen.

Over the course of three seasons with the Wolf Pack, Scanlin has tabbed 11 goals and 19 assists for 30 points and a plus-21 rating in 119 games. In addition, he has played in nine playoff games for the team, notching one assist.

The Rangers signed the Hamilton, Ontario native after a successful collegiate career at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, where he accumulated 11 goals and 51 assists for 62 points in 98 games stretched over three seasons. In his final season, he registered six goals and 25 assists for 31 points in 38 games, ranking tied for second among NCAA defensemen in assists and tied for sixth in points. In 2020-21, Scanlin was named to the Honorable Mention All-NCHC Team and in 2019-20, he was named to the NCHC All-Rookie Team.

Prior to playing at the college level, Scanlin native played two seasons for the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL), where he registered 84 points (24G-60A) in 98 games. In 2018-19, he helped guide the Bandits to a AJHL championship and later, a victory in the Canadian Junior A National Championship game.