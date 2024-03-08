Rangers Acquire Jack Roslovic

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has acquired forward Jack Roslovic from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Roslovic, 27, has recorded six goals and 17 assists for 23 points in 40 games with Columbus. He has tallied points in four of his last five games (2G-4A) and since February 13, he’s led the Blue Jackets with 13 points (4G-9A) in 12 games. On January 15 against the Canucks, Roslovic tallied his 200th career point with an assist.

The Columbus, Ohio native has skated in 426 career NHL games between the Blue Jackets and Winnipeg Jets, notching 77 goals and 136 assists for 213 points. Last season, the 6-1, 198 pound forward set career highs in assists (33) and shorthanded goals (2) and finished with the second-most points (44) of his NHL career. His 33 assists were the second most on the Blue Jackets in 2022-23. In 2021-22, he set career-highs on the ice in games played (81), goals (22) and points (45) and off the ice was named Columbus' Community MVP and nominee for the King Clancy Award in 2021-22.

Prior to turning pro, Roslovic played one season at Miami University-Ohio, where he had 26 points (10G-16A) in 36 games and was named to the NCHC’s All-Rookie Team.

Internationally, he won a gold medal for the United States in the 2017 World Junior Championship and 2016 U-18 World Championship.

Roslovic was originally selected by the Jets in the first round, 25th overall, of the 2015 NHL Draft.