Rangers Acquire Forward Lucas Edmonds

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has acquired forward Lucas Edmonds from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forward Ryder Korczak.

Edmonds, 23, has skated in 26 games for the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL), recording five points (1G-4A).

In three seasons with Syracuse, the North Bay, Ontario native has collected 25 goals and 23 assists for 48 points in 120 contests. During his first professional season in 2022-23, he finished with 15 goals and 12 assists for 27 points in 49 games, leading all Crunch rookies in points and tying for fifth on the team in goals.

Prior to his pro debut, the 5-11, 178-pound forward played one season (2021-22) in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Kingston Frontenacs, earning 113 points (34G-79A) in 68 games. He ranked third in the league in points and first in assists. He also won the Jim Mahon Trophy as the OHL’s top scoring right winger.

Edmonds was originally selected by the Lightning in the third round, 86thoverall, of the 2022 NHL Draft.