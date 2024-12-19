Rangers Acquire Defenseman Will Borgen and Two Picks in 2025 NHL Entry Draft

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has acquired defenseman Will Borgen, a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, and a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for Kaapo Kakko.

Borgen, 27, has skated in 33 games with Seattle this season, registering one goal and one assist for two points, along with nine penalty minutes. He ranks fifth on the Kraken this season in hits (48) and blocked shots (37).

The 6-3, 204-pounder has skated in 247 career NHL games over parts of six NHL seasons with the Kraken and Buffalo Sabres, registering nine goals and 46 assists for 55 points, along with 153 penalty minutes. Borgen skated in all of Seattle’s 82 games in each of the last two seasons, and he established career-highs with 22 assists and 25 points in 2023-24. He registered 203 hits in 2022-23 and 195 hits in 2023-24, and he ranks 12th among NHL defensemen in hits since the start of the 2022-23 season (446).

The Moorhead, Minnesota native was originally selected by Buffalo in the fourth round, 92nd overall, of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Following this trade with Seattle, the Rangers now have seven selections in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Kakko skated in 330 career games with the Rangers over parts of six seasons, registering 61 goals and 70 assists for 131 points, along with 80 penalty minutes.