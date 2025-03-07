Rangers Acquire Carson Soucy in Exchange for a Third-Round Pick

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has acquired defenseman Carson Soucy from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft (originally San Jose’s by way of Vegas).

Soucy, 30, has collected three goals and seven assists for 10 points in 59 games with the Canucks this season. Among Vancouver skaters, he ranks second in blocked shots (92) and fifth in hits (86). He is one of 18 skaters in the NHL to have 90 or more blocked shots and 85 or more hits. Among Canucks blueliners, Soucy has the third most shots (62).

The Viking, Alberta native has played in 349 career NHL games between Vancouver, Seattle and Minnesota, registering 26 goals and 58 assists for 84 points and a plus-58 rating. From 2019-20 – 2023-24, Soucy posted five consecutive seasons with a positive plus-minus ratings and in that span ranked 19th among NHL defensemen with a combined plus-73 rating. In 2021-22, Soucy registered career-high totals with Seattle in goals (10) and points (21). Soucy has also tallied seven points (2G-5A) in in 38 playoff games.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-5, 208-pound defenseman attended the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he had 47 points (12G-35A) in 174 games and helped UMD reach the NCAA Championship in 2017.

Soucy was originally selected by Minnesota in the fifth round, 137th overall in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.