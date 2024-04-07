Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Canadiens

By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • The New York Rangers open their final five games of the season with a Sunday night matchup against the Montreal Canadiens at MSG (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG 2 - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM). The Blueshirts have five games remaining in the regular season (4 at home, 1 on road).
  • New York has wins in four of its last five games, seven of its last eight games and nine of its last 12 contests. In their last 32 games, the Blueshirts are 24-6-2. The Blueshirts’ 52 wins and 108 points are the most in the NHL. The Rangers’ 52 wins are tied for the second most in franchise history.
  • Tonight in an on-ice ceremony, the Rangers will announce the winner of the Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award, presented by Northwell. The Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award is presented annually to the Ranger who, as chosen by the fans, “goes above and beyond the call of duty.”
  • At home, New York has a 27-10-0 record for 54 points and has won 12 of its last 15 home contests. The Rangers’ .730 point percentage at home ranks third in the NHL.
  • The Rangers have five players (Zibanejad, Kreider, Trocheck, Panarin, Fox) with 60 or more points this season and six players with 50 or more points.
  • Against Montreal, the Blueshirts have points in seven of their last nine contests dating back to Feb. 2020.
  • New York has the NHL’s fourth best power play percentage (25.9) and fourth highest penalty kill percentage (83.5). Carolina is the only other team with both in the top-5.
  • The Blueshirts have 19 wins when trailing first in a game, tied for the most in a single season in franchise history (1991- 92).
  • In one-goal games, New York has 22 wins, the most in the NHL.
  • The Rangers’ 3.43 goals per game ranks sixth in the NHL and their 2.78 goals against per game ranks seventh.
  • The Blueshirts have earned 26 comeback victories this season, tied for the most in the NHL, and a league-high 13 wins when trailing in the third period.
  • New York has accumulated 191 points from defensemen this season, the fourth most in the NHL.
  • When scoring four or more goals, the Rangers are 31-0-1 and when allowing two or fewer goals, the team is 35-1-0.
  • New York has the seventh best faceoff percentage in the NHL with a 52.2 clip. It would represent the highest team percentage since 2002-03 (53.3).
  • The Rangers’ .889 win percentage (8-1) in the five-minute overtime session ranks first in the league.

RANGERS AND CANADIENS CONNECTIONS

  • Erik Gustafsson played five games for the Canadiens in 2020-21, notching two assists.
  • Jeff Gorton was GM of the Rangers from 2015-2021 and was a part of the Rangers organization from 2007-2021.
  • Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis played for the Rangers from 2013-14 – 2014-15.
  • Benoit Allaire served as Goaltending Coach with the Canadiens for one season (1996-97).

ROLLING RANGERS

The Rangers have clinched a playoff berth for the 63rd time in franchise history and third-straight season by way of being at the top of the NHL in multiple categories since the beginning of the season and especially the All-Star break.

The Blueshirts became the first team in the NHL to clinch a spot in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs and the first team to reach the 100-point plateau. With a win in their 72nd game, the Rangers surpassed the 100-point threshold in the second fewest games (1971-72 - 67 GP) in team history.

The Rangers sit one win from tying the team record for the most wins.

PANARIN KEEPING IT 100

Artemi Panarin has recorded 111 points (45G-66A), the second most in a single season for a Ranger behind Jaromir Jagr’s 123 in 2005-06.

Panarin has points in eight-straight games (7G-10A). In Panarin’s last 24 games, he has 43 points (14G-29A), 12 games with 2+ points and eight games with 3+ points.

This season, his 13 games with three-plus points are tied for the fifth most in Rangers history (Jagr - 18 in 2005-06).

On Wednesday night against New Jersey, Panarin scored his 45th goal of the season, the most in a campaign by an undrafted player since Adam Oates in 1992-93 (45).

Panarin ranks fourth in points (111) and sixth in the NHL with a career-best 45 goals.

He has notched a point in 62 of his 77 games this year, the fourth most in the NHL and his 32 multi-point games rank fifth in the league. He is one of five players in Rangers history to have 30 or more multi-point games in a season.

In addition, Panarin needs points in two more games to tie the team record for the most games with a point (Jagr - 2005- 06, Messier - 1991-92, Rogers - 1981-82).

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox has points in 11 of his last 13 games (5G-12A) and has multiple points in five of his last eight contests. He has 28 points (7G-21A) in his last 24 games and 30 points (7G-23A) in his last 26 games.

Fox recorded his 300th career point on Mar. 30 in Arizona, in his 349th career NHL game. He is one of 13 defensemen in NHL history to reach the feat in fewer than 350 games with only Brian Leetch (295 GP) being the other to do so with the Rangers.

Among defensemen, Fox ranks sixth in points (68), tied for seventh in goals (15), and seventh in assists (53).

NEW YORK NETMINDERS

In his last 18 games (since Feb. 12), Igor Shesterkin has posted a 13-4-1 record and three shutouts.

Shesterkin has posted his third consecutive 30-win season (30-15-2). Only two other goaltenders in franchise history have had three 30-win campaigns in their career: Henrik Lundqvist (11) and Ed Giacomin (5).

Jonathan Quick has won five in a row and nine of his last 10 starts. He holds a 18-5-2 record in his first seaosn with the Blueshirts and on Friday was named the team’s nominee for the Masterton Trophy, awarded for perseverance & dedication to the sport of hockey.

On Mar. 30 in Arizona, Quick became the all-time wins leader among American-born goaltenders, surpassing Ryan Miller.

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider scored the 108th power play goal of his career on Friday night, tying Rod Gilbert for the second most in franchise history.

Kreider has goals in four of his last five games and back-to-back games with game-winning tallies.

On Mar. 30 in Arizona, he scored his 300th career goal, becoming the third player in franchise history to reach the feat (Rod Gilbert - 406, Jean Ratelle - 336).

Since the 2021-22 season, Kreider’s 125 goals rank sixth in the NHL and in that same time frame, his 50 power play goals rank third.

This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books:

  • Played in his 800th career game on Mar. 16, becoming the 10th skater in franchise history to reach the number - Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)
  • Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)
  • Recorded his 500th career point
  • Surpassed Camille Henry for the fourth most road goals in franchise history (137)
  • Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals
  • Recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history
  • Notched his ninth 20-goal campaign in his career. Only two players in franchise history have recorded as many: Rod Gilbert (12x) and Jean Ratelle (9x).

LIVE, LAF, LOVE

Alexis Lafreniere has points in eight of his last 11 games (8G-7A) and 22 points in his last 23 games (11G-11A). The Blueshirts are 19-1-1 when he scores a goal this season.

Lafreniere was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week for the week ending March 31. Lafrenière topped the NHL with five goals and ranked third with seven points (5G-2A) in three games.

On Saturday night against Arizona, recorded his first career hat trick and five point game, notched the 50-point and 25-goal mark. It was the eighth occurrence in franchise history of a skater aged 22 or under recording 5-plus points in a game and first since Brian Leetch in 1988-89.

With 26 goals and 28 assists, Lafreniere is the first Rangers skater aged 22 or younger since Tony Amonte (1992-93) to have 25-plus goals and 25-plus assists in a single season.

SLAP SHOTS

  • Vincent Trocheck has 11 points in his last nine games (1G-10A), points in 13 of his last 18 games (5G-15A) and points in 18 of his last 24 games (10G-19A). He has set a career-high in assists (50) and his 75 points are tied for a career-high. He ranks fourth in the NHL (min. 700 FO) in faceoff percentage (58.5).
  • Mika Zibanejad has points in nine of his past 14 games (5G-6A) and has notched 40 assists in a season for the third consecutive year. He has double-digit power play goals for a seventh straight season. The only other player that has reached 10-plus power play goals in the last seven seasons is Steven Stamkos.
  • Kaapo Kakko has points in five of his last six games (3G-2A).
  • Will Cuylle ranks first among rookies and sixth in the NHL in hits with 244.
  • The Rangers have a regular season record of 46-11-6 when Kreider and Zibanejad score a goal in the same game.

