Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Blues 

The Rangers’ roster saw three players added to it with deadline deals as Alex Wennberg (SEA), Chad Ruhwedel (PIT), and Jack Roslovic (CBJ) were acquired.

Wennberg, 29, has tallied nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points in 60 games for the Kraken this season. Wennberg leads Seattle with four game-winning goals and his 65 blocked shots rank first among team forwards. He ranks seventh on the team in points.

Ruhwedel, 33, has collected one goal and three assists for four points in 47 games with the Penguins this season. On Pittsburgh, the 5-11, 191 pounder’s 75 hits rank tied for fourth and his 37 blocked shots rank tied for sixth. In addition, his 2:01 minutes of shorthanded time-on-ice per game is the highest of his career.

Roslovic, 27, has recorded six goals and 17 assists for 23 points in 40 games with Columbus. He has tallied points in four of his last five games (2G-4A) and since February 13, he’s led the Blue Jackets with 13 points (4G-9A) in 12 games. On January 15 against the Canucks, Roslovic tallied his 200th career point with an assist.

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has points in eight of his last nine games, including five multi-point games and four three-point games. He has a total of 17 points (4G-13A) over his last nine games.

He recorded his 80th point of the campaign on Feb. 28, his fourth season with 80 or more points with New York. The only players with as many 80-point campaigns for the club are Mark Messier (5x) and Rod Gilbert (4x). He is also one of eight undrafted players who have debuted since the first NHL Draft in 1963 have recorded six or more 80-point seasons

He has notched a point in 50 games this year, the fourth most in the NHL and his 25 multi-point games rank tied for fifth in the league.

Panarin ranks tied for seventh in the NHL in goals (35) and fifth in points (85). His 35 goals are a career-high.

KREIDING HIGH

Chris Kreider has 31 goals this season, seven in his last nine games and eight in his last 11 games. He recorded his third consecutive 30-goal season and is the seventh Ranger to reach the feat (Phil Esposito - 4, Steve Vickers - 4, Mike Gartner - 3, Rod Gilbert- 3, Anders Hedberg - 3, Jean Ratelle - 3).

Since the 2021-22 season, Kreider’s 119 goals rank sixth in the NHL and in that same time frame, his 46 power play goals rank third.

He also is two power play goals from tying Brian Leetch (106) for the third most in franchise history. This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books:

Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)

Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)

Recorded his 500th career point

Surpassed Camille Henry for the fourth most road goals in franchise history (137)

Tied Bill Cook for the third most game-winning goals in franchise history (42)

Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals

Recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history

Notched his ninth 20-goal campaign in his career. Only two players in franchise history have recorded as many: Rod Gilbert (12x) and Jean Ratelle (9x).

NEW YORK NETMINDERS

Igor Shesterkin’s next game will mark the 200th of his career. With a career record of 125-55-17, Shesterkin has the most wins among Rangers goalies through 200 games and the third most among NHL goaltenders (Bill Durnan - 134, Michel Larocque - 127).

He was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Month for February after he compiled a 7-0-0 record, .953 save percentage and 1.72 goals against average.

Shesterkin has earned points in 10 of his last 12 starts and his 26 wins rank seventh in the NHL.

Since 2021-22, Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals when facing 40-plus shots on seven occasions, the second most in the NHL.

Jonathan Quick has won four of his last five starts, allowing two or fewer goals in three of them. Among NHL goalies who have played 20 or more games this season, Quick ranks tied for sixth in goals-against average and sixth in save percentage.

Quick holds a 13-5-2 record this season. His 13 wins tied Dave Kerr, Lorne Chabot and Igor Shesterkin for the most wins through 20 career games with the Rangers.

He is one win away from tying Dominik Hasek for 15th most in NHL history (389) and three wins from tying Ryan Miller for the most wins among American-born goaltenders (391).

Last Sunday, Quick agreed to terms on a one-year extension with the Rangers.

NEXT ON FOX

Adam Fox has nine points (2G-7A) in his last nine games and 11 points (2G-9A) in his last 11 games. He ranks eighth among NHL defensemen in points (49).

With a point, he would become the fifth Ranger to notch 50 points this year, making them tied for the most 50-point getters in the NHL.

Fox scored his 10th goal of the season on Feb. 28, making him the first Rangers defenseman since Brian Leetch (4 from 2000-01 – 2003-04) to record three straight 10-goal campaigns.

Since the 2019-20 season, Fox ranks fifth among NHL defensemen in points (284) and second in assists (238).