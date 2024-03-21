Pregame Notes: Rangers at Bruins

PANARIN’S POINTS

In Artemi Panarin’s last 16 games, he has 26 points (7G-19A), seven games with 2+ points and five games with 3+ points.

His 23 road goals rank third in the NHL (Sam Reinhart leads with 26) and 50 road points are the second most in the league.

Panarin reached the 90-point plateau for the fourth time in five seasons. He is the first player in team history to notch the feat four times and is also the first to do so in three consecutive seasons.

With three more assists, Panarin (337 GP) can be the third player to register 300 career assists prior to his 400th game with the franchise (Mark Messier: 375 GP & Brian Leetch: 368 GP).

With 38 goals and 56 assists, Panarin is looking to become the first Rangers player since Jaromir Jagr in 2005-06 to have 40+ goals and 50+ assists.

Panarin ranks fifth in points (94) and seventh in the NHL in goals (38). His 38 goals are a career-high.

He has notched a point in 54 games this year, tied for the third most in the NHL and his 27 multi-point games rank fifth in the league.

NEXT ON FOX

Adam Fox has a point streak of five games (2G-4A), 17 points (4G-13A) in his last 16 games and 19 points (4G-15A) in his last 18 games. He ranks tied for seventh among NHL defensemen in points (57) and eighth in assists (45).

Fox’s 12 goals this season are tied for a career-high originally set last season.

Fox recorded his 40th assist on Feb. 9 to reach his fourth 40-assist season. The only other defensemen with as many 40-assist campaigns for the Rangers are Brian Leetch (10), James Patrick (5) and Brad Park (4).

Fox scored his 10th goal of the season on Feb. 28, making him the first Rangers defenseman since Brian Leetch (4 from 2000-01 – 2003-04) to record three straight 10-goal campaigns.

Since the 2019-20 season, Fox ranks fifth among NHL defensemen in points (292) and second in assists (244).

KREIDING HIGH

Chris Kreider played in his 800th career NHL game on Mar. 16 at Pittsburgh, becoming the 10th skater in team history to reach the feat. His 298 goals were the second highest total by any Rangers player through their first 800 games with the franchise, trailing only Jean Ratelle (306).

Kreider has 33 goals this season, nine in his last 16 games and 10 in his last 18 games. He has points in seven of his last 10 contests (4G-5A) and 15 points (9G-6A) in his last 16 games.

Since the 2021-22 season, Kreider’s 121 goals rank tied for sixth in the NHL and in that same time frame, his 47 power play goals rank third.

He is one power play goal from tying Brian Leetch (106) for the third most in franchise history. This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books:

Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)

Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)

Recorded his 500th career point

Surpassed Camille Henry for the fourth most road goals in franchise history (137)

Tied Bill Cook for the third most game-winning goals in franchise history (42)

Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals

Recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history

Notched his ninth 20-goal campaign in his career. Only two players in franchise history have recorded as many: Rod Gilbert (12x) and Jean Ratelle (9x).

NEW YORK NETMINDERS

The Rangers rank tied for fifth in the NHL in save percentage with a .908 mark and their 186 goals allowed this season are tied for the sixth fewest in the league.

In his last 13 games (since Feb. 12), Igor Shesterkin has posted a 9-3-1 record and three shutouts. He has allowed one or fewer goals in seven of his last 13 contests.

Shesterkin has earned points in 13 of his last 17 starts and his 29 wins rank tied for sixth in the NHL.

Shesterkin is 49-18-5 following a loss in his career – the seventh most wins among all goaltenders in that scenario since he debuted in 2019-20.

Jonathan Quick has won six of his last seven starts, allowing two or fewer goals in four of them. Among NHL goalies who have played 20 or more games this season, Quick ranks eighth in goals-against average (2.46) and tied for eighth in save percentage (.916).

Quick holds a 15-5-2 record this season. He is one win from tying Ryan Miller for the most wins among American-born goaltenders (391).