Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Islanders

SETTING THE RECORD - The Blueshirts set the franchise record for the most wins (54) in a single season and also set the team record for the most comeback victories in a single season with 28. Their 112 points are tied with the 1993-94 season for the second most in franchise history.
- Artemi Panarin tied the game with his 48th goal of the season, extending his point streak to 12 games (10G-14A), tied for the third longest of his career. He ranks fifth in the NHL in goals (48) and fourth in points (118).
- Chris Kreider notched an assist, giving him points in five of his last six games (4G-2A) and seven of his last nine contests (6G-2A).
- Mika Zibanejad extended his point streak to five games (2G-5A) with an assist.
- Braden Schneider scored his fifth goal of the season and became the first Rangers defenseman since Ryan Lindgren on Feb. 10, 2023 to score a shorthanded goal.