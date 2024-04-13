Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Islanders

SETTING THE RECORD - The Blueshirts set the franchise record for the most wins (54) in a single season and also set the team record for the most comeback victories in a single season with 28. Their 112 points are tied with the 1993-94 season for the second most in franchise history.

Artemi Panarin tied the game with his 48th goal of the season, extending his point streak to 12 games (10G-14A), tied for the third longest of his career. He ranks fifth in the NHL in goals (48) and fourth in points (118).

Chris Kreider notched an assist, giving him points in five of his last six games (4G-2A) and seven of his last nine contests (6G-2A).

Mika Zibanejad extended his point streak to five games (2G-5A) with an assist.

Braden Schneider scored his fifth goal of the season and became the first Rangers defenseman since Ryan Lindgren on Feb. 10, 2023 to score a shorthanded goal.