Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Islanders

SUNDAY FUNDAY - The Rangers have won 45 games for a third consecutive season There are only two other stretches in franchise history that spanned three or more consecutive campaigns: 2013-14 to 2016-17 (4) and 1970-71 to 1972-73 (3). New York has win in five of its last six games and points in 19 of its last 23 contests (17-4-2). At home, the Rangers have won nine of their last 10 contests.
SECOND HALF SUCCESS - New York finished the season with a 11-1-0 record in the second game of back-to-back sets.
OFFENSIVE DEFENSEMEN - Blueshirts defensemen contributed six points, boosting their season total to 172, the third most points by blueliners in the NHL.
- Alexis Lafreniere scored his 19th goal, extending his point streak to three games (1G-2A). He has 11 points in his last 14 games (5G-6A) and 15 points (8G-7A) in his last 20 games. The Blueshirts are 16-0-1 when he scores a goal this season.
- Igor Shesterkin stopped 25 of 27 shots to improve to 9-2-1 over his last 12 games and has earned points in 13 of his last 16 starts. His 29 wins rank tied for sixth in the NHL.
- Jonny Brodzinski scored his fifth goal of the season and second game-winning goal of his season.
- Artemi Panarin collected an assist, his team-leading 56th of the year. Panarin has six points in his last two games and in his last 15 games, he has 26 points (7G-19A). His 56 points rank tied for seventh in the NHL while his 94 points are the fifth most.
- K’Andre Miller recorded two assists, giving him five points (1G-4A) in his last two games. - Mika Zibanejad opened the scoring for the Blueshirts, giving him points in four of his past five games (3G-1A).
- Jack Roslovic collected an assist to give him three points (1G-2A) in his last three games and 16 points (5G-11A) in his last 18 games.