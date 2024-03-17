Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Islanders

SUNDAY FUNDAY - The Rangers have won 45 games for a third consecutive season There are only two other stretches in franchise history that spanned three or more consecutive campaigns: 2013-14 to 2016-17 (4) and 1970-71 to 1972-73 (3). New York has win in five of its last six games and points in 19 of its last 23 contests (17-4-2). At home, the Rangers have won nine of their last 10 contests.

SECOND HALF SUCCESS - New York finished the season with a 11-1-0 record in the second game of back-to-back sets.

OFFENSIVE DEFENSEMEN - Blueshirts defensemen contributed six points, boosting their season total to 172, the third most points by blueliners in the NHL.