Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Hurricanes

10 DOWN - The Rangers improved to 8-2-0 (16 points), marking their second-best 10-game start to a season in franchise history. The only other campaign with as many wins through this stage of the season was 1983-84 (9-1-0, 18 points).
SIX IN A ROW - New York extended its NHL-high win streak to six games.
POWER PLAY GOALZ - The Rangers scored on the power play in nine of their first 10 games. The Rangers’ 12 power play goals are tied for the second most in the NHL.
- Chris Kreider tied Andy Bathgate for the fourth most goals in franchise history with the 272nd of his career. Kreider’s seven goals lead the Rangers and his five power play goals lead the NHL.
- Will Cuylle scored his second career goal, which stood as the game-winning tally for the Blueshirts.
- Igor Shesterkin won his fourth straight start, allowing one or fewer goals for the fourth time this season. Since 2021-22, Shesterkin’s 41 games when allowing one or fewer goals ranks first in the NHL.
- Artemi Panarin extended his point streak to 10 games with an assist, tied for the third longest by a Rangers player to begin a season and longest since Darren Turcotte recorded an 11-game run in 1990-91. This is Panarin’s third career point streak of 10 or more games and becomes the sixth player in franchise history with at least three double-digit point streaks, joining Rod Gilbert (8x), Mark Messier (4x), Brian Leetch (4x), Mike Rogers (3x) and Jean Ratelle (3x). Tonight was Panarin’s 600th career NHL game. Since his first season in 2015-16, Panarin ranks second in assists (456) and fourth in points (677).