Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Hurricanes

10 DOWN - The Rangers improved to 8-2-0 (16 points), marking their second-best 10-game start to a season in franchise history. The only other campaign with as many wins through this stage of the season was 1983-84 (9-1-0, 18 points).

SIX IN A ROW - New York extended its NHL-high win streak to six games.

POWER PLAY GOALZ - The Rangers scored on the power play in nine of their first 10 games. The Rangers’ 12 power play goals are tied for the second most in the NHL.